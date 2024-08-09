Pedro Neto Set for Chelsea FC Medical Ahead of £54m Move

You knew that Chelsea FC were not done spending this summer transfer window. After all, this is the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era, where it’s free-spending, fantasy football vibes all the time. Pedro Neto is next, as he’ll move over from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a £54m (€63m) transfer move. The 24-year-old Portugese forward will sign the paperwork on a deal that consists of a €60m fixed fee plus a potential €3m in add-ons.

BREAKING: Chelsea have agreed a £54m (€63m) deal with Wolves to sign Pedro Neto ? pic.twitter.com/IL2h62M42Q — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 9, 2024

Sky Sports has more on the Pedro Neto deal, in the video they posted less than an hour ago, and is embedded above.

Chelsea are set to play Inter Milan on Sunday, in what will be their final friendly of the preseason. They haven’t looked good, for the most part, in their preseason tune-ups, so the more they can improve this roster, the better.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, “Neto’s agent Mendes has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea,” and the medical tests are already booked!

Romano goes on to say that Wolves are looking at Ajax’s Carlos Forbes as a potential replacement for Pedro Neto. Speaking of transfer window domino theory, the Neto acquisition could likely diminish the role of Mykhailo Mudryk. And with that, speculation is already mounting on the prospect of a Mudryk departure.

We’ll cover that in an upcoming post shortly.

