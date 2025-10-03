Ahead of yesterday’s win over Feyenoord, in the UEFA Europa League, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery provided updates on Jadon Sancho, Tyrone Mings and Ross Barkley. Sancho missed out on the victory, due to an unspecified illness. He could miss out again versus Burnley.

“Sancho is sick,” Emery side on Wednesday. “Still being sick… he was on Sunday [for Fulham]. He trained this morning, but he is not in the group for the match tomorrow.”

Aston Villa vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Oct 5, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Aston Villa Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Standing, Form: Aston Villa 16th LLDDW Burnley 18th WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Aston Villa 60% Draw 24% Burnley 16%

Aston Villa Team News

With the international break coming up, it’s more likely they just rest him here. Elsewhere Emery also said this about a quarter of players: “We’re still having the same players out – Onana, Youri Tielemans, Andreas (Garcia), Barkley – and other players, they are here.”

All those players might be in contention after the international break.

Is Barkley ever gonna play? Are we ever gonna learn what is actually wrong with Barkley? It just boggles the mind.

Emery also ruled Tyrone Mings (ankle) on Wednesday, so it’s doubtful he’ll be in the squad on the weekend. And then finally, goalkeeper Emi Martinez is set to miss out due to calf muscle tightness.

