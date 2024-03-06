Arsenal Team News vs Brentford: Saka, Raya, Tomiyasu, Martinelli

We already have one certain, confirmed absence for the London derby on Saturday- Arsenal No. 1 goalkeeper David Raya. For now, he’s still technically a Brentford FC player, and loanees are ineligible to face their parent clubs.

Although famed former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke out against this rule, the FA never changed it.

Brentford at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. March. 9, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Result Probability: Brentford 6% Arsenal 83% Draw 11%

Premier League Form Guide: Brentford DLLLW Arsenal WWWWW

Raya is expected to make the switch permanent in the summer, with the North London club likely set to send Brentford £27 million the other way in exchange for him.

Arsenal Team News

Meanwhile Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were both subbed off in the 6-0 UTTER DESTRUCTION of Sheffield United on Monday night due to fitness issues.

Both are not considered to be serious concerns though. Place them in the doubt category. Elsewhere Thomas Partey played for the first time in four months last time out, and you can expect a larger role for him against the Bees.

Finally, Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to be back and available here.

Shifting gears to the Bees, and their BEE-lievers, a substantial number of players will be missing here, including the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Ethan Pinnock, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva.

