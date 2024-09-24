With David Raya reportedly injured, a domino theory seems to have fell into place at the Arsenal FC goalkeeper position. It means, given all the fallen dominos, the Gunners will or could go with their fourth choice shot-stopper versus Bolton Wanderers FC tomorrow night. According to a report in The Mail, Raya, who was seen limping and wearing a bandage on his knee after the draw with Manchester City on Sunday, will be rested in midweek.

His knee injury is reportedly not serious though, and he should be fine for next weekend against Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers FC FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 25, Emirates Stadium, London, UK, 7:45pm

Competition: EFL Cup 3rd Round

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Gunners Team News

Beneath Raya on the company’s org chart is Neto, but he’s already cup-tied to AFC Bournemouth, having featured for them in this competition. He’s ineligible, which brings us to the third choiuce, Tommy Setford. The summer transfer window arrival injured, which means Jack Porter, who only turned 16 just two months ago, will get he call.

Porter has never previously played for the senior team, and he’s only featured once for the U21s. However, he has played six times for the U18s and he was named to the bench for the UCL last week. Elsewhere Martin Odegaard (ankle injury that he sustained during the last international break), Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kiernan Tierney all remain out as long-term injury absentees.

Finally, the ’90s power ballad “I Saw Red,” by glam metal/hair band Warrant certainly applies to Leandro Trossard right now.

His booking on Sunday renders him suspended for this one.

