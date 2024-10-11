Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is now set for a scan after a leg/foot injury of some sort forced him off in the second half of England’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League loss to Greece. The good news is that the situation isn’t serious enough to send him back to Arsenal. He’ll remain with the England national team for the time being.

England Interim Manager Lee Carsley was coy (they always are) about the situation, but he did confirm that Bukayo Saka will undergo tests after limping out early last night.

“He’s being assessed,” he said. “Obviously in the build-up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg.”

Here you can see a still photo of the situation (never mind the snarky commentary though, we don’t really know if he’s faking or not):

England goes 1-0 down and Saka already limping and faking injury after a stinker #noticing pic.twitter.com/BWYZGe705g — Jacky (@MCFC_Jacky) October 10, 2024

And that was out in the full public view, here below you can see what happened behind the scenes in the tunnel:

??????? Bukayo Saka limping slightly after England’s 2-1 defeat to Greece. ? [@ChrisWheatley] pic.twitter.com/rhpws1sGSA — Transfer Sector (@TransferSector) October 10, 2024

Arsenal face AFC Bournemouth, in a Premier League fixture, next weekend. We’ll see if Bukayo Saka can go or not. If he can’t, then it would obviously be a huge loss for Mikel Arteta and his men.

