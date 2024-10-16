To say that the AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC series is “lopsided,” is a huge understatement. Since 2015, Bournemouth have only beaten the Gunners once, while Arsenal have triumphed 12 times. The Cherries have split the spoils with the North Londoners 3 times in that span. In other words, it’s total domination by Arsenal, and it could likely continue this weekend.

Arsenal FC at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 19, 5:30 pm, Vitality Stadium

Arsenal Preview Content: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 58% Draw 23% AFC Bournemouth 19%

PL Form: Arsenal DWDWW AFC Bournemouth WLLWL

PL Standing: Arsenal 3rd, 17 pts AFC Bournemouth 13th, 8 pts

In looking at the lineup prediction here, we’ll start in the back line.

As Kei$ha told us about a decade ago, “it’s going down, I’m yelling Timber! You better move, you better dance!” Jurrien Timber is back fit, and he’ll start. Elsewhere the trio of guys who pulled out of international competitions this week, due to knocks: Kai Havertz (knee, Germany), Bukayo Saka (leg, England) and Gabriel Martinelli (calf, Brazil) should all be fine and fit for the first team.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories