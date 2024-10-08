Arsenal FC have yet another injury concern to contend with in Kai Havertz. The attacking midfielder/forward has withdrawn from international duty with Germany this FIFA window due to an unspecified injury. The German FA stated the following:

“Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to knee problems. Get well soon, Kai!”

He’s a really huge part of what the Gunners do, so if he’s not available for the October 19th trip to AFC Bournemouth, it would be a massive blow. With that said, let’s take a look at the rest of injury/fitness situation.

Ben White (knee) and Jurrien Timber (unspecified/undisclosed)

“We had to modify training for them [Timber and White],” said manager Mikel Arteta. “We have a decision to make.” While both missed out on Sunday, the pair should likely return to action after the break.

Martin Odegaard

The team captain remains out, as he recovers from ankle ligament damage. There is hope he can be back for the MASSIVE showdown with Liverpool, on the weekend following the Bournemouth clash. Arsenal are currently third in the table, but just one point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arteta on the calf injury that Zinchenko is recovering from: “Alex [will] probably [be fit] after the international break.” Fellow defender Tomiyasu (knee) should be back as well, but given the long injury layoff that he’s had, will likely be eased back to the team.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories