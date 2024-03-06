Arsenal are absolutely on fire right now, but they’re still not top of the table. They can’t let up, not one bit, against Brentford FC on Saturday, because you know that Liverpool and Manchester City definitely will not. The Gunners have won seven in a row, scoring 31 goals across that stretch.

And they’ll need to keep the heat on against the Bees, so Gunners boss Mikel Arteta needs to go with his strongest team possible here on Saturday.

Brentford FC at Arsenal FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. March. 9, 3pm local, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction Injury Updates

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Result Probability: Brentford FC 6% Arsenal 83% Draw 11%

Premier League Form Guide: Brentford FC DLLLW Arsenal WWWWW

This is a very even and balanced series lately, with Arsenal having won 8 times, Brentford 6, and the number of draws totaling 5. So this is a true London derby, as you can’t have a real rivalry unless there is competitive balance.

That said, the Gunners are strongly favored to win here, and Brentford FC are huge underdogs. So obviously, anything other than an Arsenal win would be a huge upset.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories