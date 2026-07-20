Arsenal are moving simultaneously on two of Europe’s most coveted attackers, with journalist Ben Jacobs confirming the club are set to bid for Morgan Rogers while continuing to explore a deal for Julian Alvarez. Together, the two targets carry a combined valuation approaching £240m, and both pursuits are active, per Teamtalk.com. Neither deal is done. Both are accelerating.

How a Double Signing of This Scale Moves Arsenal’s Futures Markets

The LTBet Team, covering the Lithuanian sports betting market, sees the financial architecture of this pursuit as significant well before any transfer is confirmed. Arsenal’s willingness to pay up to £100m for Rogers and a further £110m for Alvarez represents a forward-line investment that few title contenders in any recent Premier League window have matched in a single summer.

From where the editorial team sits, observing how Premier League futures odds respond to squad construction, the logic is clear. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta were already aligned on the Rogers signing as far back as May 28, with an opening bid being prepared by July 8 following a breakthrough in talks with the player’s camp. That kind of institutional commitment, months in the making, is a different signal than late-window speculation.

“A double signing of this magnitude — Rogers and Alvarez confirmed together — is precisely the kind of squad upgrade that compresses Arsenal’s Premier League title odds fast. The market reprices the moment elite forwards are confirmed, not when the rumours start.”

That repricing is visible on LTBET Lietuva, where Arsenal’s title and goals futures respond sharply to confirmed squad news of this calibre. The team notes that the Rogers–Alvarez combination would not merely add depth; it would reset expectations for Arsenal’s attacking output entirely.

Arsenal’s Rogers Pursuit Enters Formal Bidding Phase

Ben Jacobs confirmed on X that Arsenal have held talks with both Morgan Rogers and Aston Villa directly. The next stage, club-to-club negotiation, is expected to accelerate in the period following the World Cup. A fee gap remains the central obstacle. Villa are seeking £130m for their winger; Arsenal are working to close a deal at £100m or below.

That £30m gap is not trivial, but the groundwork laid on both sides suggests neither party is walking away. Arteta and Berta approved the Rogers signing in late May, and the club had already moved toward a formal opening offer by early July. The speed of that internal process implies Rogers is a genuine priority, not a contingency.

Crucially, Arsenal are pursuing Rogers as a separate and additional deal alongside the €40m agreement to sign Club Brugge wide man Christos Tzolis, confirmed by David Ornstein. The Tzolis deal does not reduce Arsenal’s appetite for Rogers. Both are in motion at once. Meanwhile, Arsenal have signalled openness to offers for Gabriel Martinelli, a development that creates space in both the squad and the wage structure for incoming attackers. Rogers is described as edging closer to joining the Premier League champions.

Alvarez Triangle Hinges on Atletico’s League Rivalry Calculation

The Julian Alvarez picture is more complicated, but the complication works in Arsenal’s favour. Alvarez has been open about his desire to join Barcelona. Atletico Madrid, who hold his registration, have no appetite to sell — but are currently more willing to engage with a buyer from outside La Liga than with a direct domestic rival.

Jacobs wrote plainly: “Although Atletico Madrid don’t wish to sell, they are currently more inclined to do business with a non-La Liga rival. Barcelona haven’t ruled out making a new bid, though.”

That dynamic positions Arsenal as a viable buyer where Barcelona, despite the player’s preference, face a structural obstacle in negotiations. Alvarez carries a €500m release clause, but provisions exist for select UEFA Champions League clubs to secure him at a substantially lower figure. Arsenal believe a deal is achievable at around €130m. Berta, who has pre-existing relationships at Atletico from his time at the club, is already in contact. The personal connection matters in negotiations of this sensitivity.

A Systematic Rebuild, Not Isolated Speculation

The Rogers and Alvarez pursuits sit inside a broader overhaul that Arteta and Berta have been executing methodically since the window opened. Arsenal started the summer by paying Bayer Leverkusen €40m to sign defender Piero Hincapie permanently. Leandro Trossard moved the other direction, joining Besiktas for €20m. The Tzolis deal at €40m added width from Belgian football.

Now the two headline forward targets, combined with a separate pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in a deal expected to cost between £80m and £100m, indicate a club attempting to reshape multiple positions simultaneously. The midfield and attacking line are being rebuilt in tandem, with the financial scale of each individual move reinforcing that this is a coordinated strategic programme rather than reactive spending.

The full picture, Hincapie secured, Trossard sold, Tzolis incoming, Martinelli available, Rogers targeted, Alvarez being explored, and Guimaraes in Arsenal’s sights, describes a club prepared to spend well over £300m gross across a single summer to close the gap at the top of the Premier League.

The catalyst for the next concrete step on Rogers remains the World Cup. Jacobs flagged that club-to-club talks are expected to intensify once that tournament concludes, making the coming weeks the period when Arsenal’s ambitions move from credible pursuit to formal proposal. Both deals are live. Neither is finished.