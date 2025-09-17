In a sports media era of hot takes, click-bait and digital shock jocks, RG stands out as an outlet for insight, analysis and statistics. While numerous sports media outlets are going the brotastic route, with coverage that is most at home in a frat house, RG instead provides thoughtful, exclusive news with a data-driven foundation. And thus, RG has rebranded itself with a new name that perfectly reflects that- Research Ground. If you want elite level statistical insights, plus exclusive interviews with the biggest and most important names in sports, then Research Ground is a website you need to bookmark.

“We want our name to reflect who we are,” said Paruyr Shahbazyan, founder of Research Ground, in an official statement. “Everything we do starts with data and source material.

“Our aim is simple: to inform people, cut through the noise, and earn their trust. As a team, we chose ‘Research Ground’ because it suits us – it feels honest and right.

“We will keep publishing exclusives and analysis that begin with the facts.”

RG has published exclusive interviews with the likes of Alexander Ovechkin, Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Drew Brees and many more of the biggest names in their respective games. They’ve consistently broken news with detailed insights and insider perspectives, such as Cy Young award winner Jake Peavy explaining what led the Chicago White Sox to a Major League record for losing season, from a view within the clubhouse.

And the work of Research Ground has been featured in many of the world’s leading news outlets, as you can see from the screen shot below

And it is only upwards and onwards, on multiple levels, moving forward for Research Ground.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories