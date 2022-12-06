Here are the Best Free World Cup Live Streams

JOCA_PH/Shutterstock.com

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already provided us with plenty of action from Qatar. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi have all been lighting up the score sheets in the opening few days. Aside from the regular suspects though, there have been some surprises, shocks, and twists in this year’s World Cup, which shows that it’s already set to be one for the history books!

As unpredictable as this year’s World Cup has proven to be, there’s no time to sit down and think about the incredible matches that have already been played because they’re coming thick and fast with the action on the pitch kicking off every single day until the finals on the 18th of December. If you’re not already watching all the best football action from Qatar, then you’re missing out and you need to get yourself sorted with a stream as soon as possible!

But before you join an expensive premium live streaming service, make sure you try out some of the best free World Cup live streams, and you won’t be left disappointed. All you need to do is install a cybersecurity tool on your device, and you’re free to watch any live stream in the world. Keep reading to find out how this cybersecurity tool works, and how it can help you to save money on World Cup live streams this year!

How to Find Free World Cup Live Streams

Finding free World Cup live streams that are both reliable and high quality is no easy task. However, there are two great methods you can use to live stream the World Cup in Qatar without paying a dime!

We all know about those expensive premium streaming services from broadcasters like ESPN and Sky Sports. You need to pay expensive monthly subscription fees if you want to watch World cup live streams. But did you know that there are some broadcasters such as RTE in Ireland and Servus TV in Austria that allow their customers to live stream every World Cup match for free? That’s right, you won’t have to pay a cent if you tune into these live streams, but the problem is that if you’re not in the correct country or region, you’ll be blocked from accessing the stream — this is known as geo-blocking.

Websites use your IP address to determine where you are accessing them from, and they will use this information to decide whether or not to block your device from accessing their live stream — keep this in mind because we’ll learn how to change that IP address later on!

The second method you can use to live stream the World Cup for free is by heading over to a free sports live-streaming site like 123 Sports or US TV, where you can watch any sport for free. The only problem is that these websites do not host live streams, so they could be from unlicensed or illegal sources. They’re often also used by skilled hackers to lure in unsuspecting victims before taking advantage of them while they enjoy the match. This doesn’t sound too encouraging, but we’re about to discover how you can safely and securely access these websites.

You Will Need This Cybersecurity Tool

Whichever method you choose to use to watch the World Cup for free this year, you’re going to need a cybersecurity tool to make it happen. The tool you need is a virtual private network, but you might know it better as a VPN.

The main purpose of a VPN is to encrypt your internet connection, which will allow you to browse the internet anonymously. As long as your VPN is active, no one can see what you’re doing on your device while browsing the internet — not even the government or your internet service provider. It’s the ultimate tool when it comes to privacy and security online, and that’s why you need it to stay protected if you’re visiting free sports streaming sites.

If you want to stick to legal and legitimate free live streams, a VPN can still help you! VPNs have secure global servers in other countries and cities around the world. When you connect to one of these servers, your real IP address will be hidden, and your device will adopt the IP address of the server that you have connected to — tricking websites into thinking that you’re accessing them from the server’s location rather than your real physical location. For example, you can connect to an Irish server, which will unblock the free RTE stream no matter where you are in the world.

How to Find the Perfect VPN

There is one important thing you should keep in mind when choosing a VPN though. There are plenty of free VPNs available on the internet, but it’s best to avoid them. If you’re using a free VPN, you can expect slower connection speeds that cause buffering and low image quality in your streams, a limited selection of global servers that prevent you from finding free streams, and daily bandwidth limitations that will cut your streaming time to just half an hour.

