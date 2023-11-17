The Sports Bank

Charissa Thompson Needs to be Fired Yesterday

FOX Sports and Amazon Prime media personality (after yesterday’s revelation, we can no longer use the term “journalist” or “reporter”) Charissa Thompson admitted that she sometimes makes up her sideline reports. Thompson literally said that some of her “reports” are bogus. They’re fiction, lies, non-sense, ideas that exist only in her head etc. etc. etc.

Well, it is certainly not something we would expect the FOX corporation to do- hire a thin, blonde woman to go on television and spew lies! Well, I never! But all joking aside, this journalistic malpractice by Charissa T. and this should be a career ender for her.

I don’t know if it will, probably it won’t but, in an ideal world it should. Coincidentally, this broke on the same day that the political career of New York GOP Congressman George Santos officially ended. Is George Santos politics Charissa Thompson or is Charissa Thompson sports George Santos? That’s debatable.

But let’s run through the actual quote with context again just to make sure we’re on the same page.

“I’ve said this before,” Thompson said while appearing on Pardon My Take.

“I haven’t been fired to saying it, but I’ll say it again. I would make up the report sometimes, because A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime, or it was too late and I didn’t want to screw up the report. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.’

“Because first of all, no coach is gonna get mad if I say, ‘Hey, we need to stop hurting ourselves, we need to be better on third down, we need to stop turning the ball over and do a better job of getting off the field.’ They’re not gonna correct me on that. So I’m like, it’s fine, I’ll just make up the report.”

More context, via Awful Announcing:

As Thompson noted, she has discussed this before on her podcast with Erin Andrews. Nearly two years ago, Thompson and Andrews both admitted to taking liberties with some of their sideline reports. But while Thompson previously alluded to paraphrasing or embellishing what coaches told her, this time, she admitted unambiguously to completely making up a sideline report.

When asked for comment, ahead of the Thursday Night NFL broadcast on Amazon Prime of which Thompson is an integral part, Amazon only said “Charissa Thompson was telling a story from 15 years ago.

So clearly, they don’t really care, but it’s interesting how

  1. this was out there already 15 years ago, and it didn’t land the first time. It’s only landing now.

2. If Erin Andrews did the same thing, why is no one holding her feet to the fire right now? (And again, a thin blonde woman lying into a FOX branded microphone)

Twitter, or X, is certainly not the real world by any means, but the reactions to this news on that platform have been interesting to say the least. Almost all of the responses (other than the fake news stories reported by Charissa Thompson tweets of course) have fallen into one of three categories. So let’s go through some of the better/funnier/entertaining and more intelligent reactions to the Charissa Thompson news.

The Gamut of Reactions 

  1. “This goes against everything journalism stands for. She is a disgrace to the profession”

No lies detected:

Here too:

Accurate:

2. “People are holding a sports reporter to a higher standard than our politicians. Everybody have some perspective.”

True:

He has a point:

3. “No one cares about sideline reports, so no one should care about this” vs “here’s why sideline reporting needs to exist and is important”

LOL!:

Bill Burr is a comic genius:

Solid response:

Best response:

The long and short of it is this- you can realize that hearing football coaches regurgitate the most shopworn and mind-numbing of cliches on the sidelines is pointless, AND denounce for Thompson for doing the wrong thing. Both things can be true. To be honest, I’ve never found her work to be worthwhile, in any way, shape or form, so if she is no longer a thing now….good riddance!

When she lampooned how football coaches talk in interviews, during that podcast appearance, it was the first time I ever heard Charissa Thompson say anything worthwhile.

But what is most telling here is this- not a single one of  Charissa Thompson ‘s colleagues have spoken up publicly on her behalf while her name gets dragged through the mud. That speaks volumes!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

