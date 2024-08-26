2023 Northwestern football took everyone by surprise as David Braun, a coach who was entering his first season at the FBS tier, and had never been a head man at any level, took over a scandal-rocked program. Braun inherited a team from Pat Fitzgerald that went 1-11 the previous season, and 4-20 the previous two years. He took on the job under an interim status, led the Wildcats to an 8-5 record (which included a Las Vegas Bowl triumph) and thus earned the job on a full-time basis.

Braun and his Northwestern football team shocked everybody last fall, but this autumn, people will see them coming.

Key Newcomer: Transfer Quarterback Mike Wright

Once again they’ll be lead by a transfer QB, just as they have in every season since 2018. Wright, in an exclusive conversation with RG.org at Northwestern’s lakeside practice facility, discussed while he was at Vanderbilt: “It helped lay the foundation, and just getting some of that playing experience, I was fortunate with the opportunity to play my freshman year, and every year that I was there.”

He also told us how he specifically developed at Mississippi St: “It was about fine tuning somethings, being able to transition to that mature role.”

The last time Northwestern started a “home grown” quarterback (a non-transfer) on opening day was Clayton Thorson in 2018. Wright went on to say that committing to Northwestern was “basically a no-brainer” for him, as that he believes his skill sets and abilities perfectly fit NU’s offensive system.

Northwestern Football Key Stat

Six of last year’s eight wins last year were by just one-score, so the Cats have little margin for error. Northwestern was +13 in turnover margin last season, third-best in the country. So “this isn’t rocket surgery” here. You know how and why they won, and what they need to do to win games again. Vegas seems to think NU is going to win about 5.5 games this season.

CBS Sports, in their panel of seven dudes predicting the now 18 team Big Ten, one had the Cats dead last. Two more had Braun’s boys third from last, while four of the seven had them in the bottom four. One guy had Northwestern 12th while The highest they came in the poll was 11th.

Northwestern Football X-Factor/Season Storyline: Tiny Temporary Home Stadium

Ryan Field has been torn down, and the rebuilt version will be ready to go for the 2026 season. In the meantime, the new Northwestern football home will be Wrigley Field in November; a new temporary venue (which will be torn down after next season) at Martin Stadium/the team’s practice facility.

On one hand, the backdrop is beyond beautiful, as it’s situated right on Lake Michigan. On the other hand, space is limited, seating is scarce (just 15,000) and the lack of seating has made ticket prices astronomically high. Then there’s the parking question, for which is the answer is……???????

It’s a logistically challenging situation overall.

Northwestern Football Projected record: 6-6, 4-5

Wins: Miami (Ohio), Eastern Illinois, Indiana, Purdue

Toss Ups: Illinois, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa

Losses: Washington, Ohio State, Michigan, Duke

Northwestern Football Season Kickoff Info: Sat, Aug. 31, 2:30 pm CT

Northwestern vs. Miami (Ohio) | Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium, Evanston, IL

Big Ten Network(Lisa Byington, Jared Thomas)

WGN 720 AM(Dave Eanet, Ted Albrecht)

