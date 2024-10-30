As the 2024 Election is upon us, we re-publish some of our more relevant posts on Donald J. Trump. This one, from April of 2019, covers Tony Bennett, who retired from coaching a couple weeks ago, so it is especially relevant on another level.

Just a pre-emptive warning to the 45th POTUS and his cultish acolytes- “leave Virginia alone” as Rod Stewart once sang. Virginia is for lovers, and this spring it’s also for NCAA Men’s Basketball national champions.

However, the spoils of victory won’t include a trip to the White House. UVA head coach Tony Bennett won’t be taking the team to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a classic late Friday afternoon/early evening news dump (5:35 pm EST to be exact) Tony Bennett issued the following statement:

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

When Trump hears about this, we might see some all caps rage tweeting against Tony Bennett. Perhaps Mango Mussolini will say the song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” sucks and how about Perry Como was a better singer. Seriously though, Bennett is doing what is right for him, his team, his program and his school.

Junior guard Kyle Guy, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA Final Four, is one of three underclassman from the 2018-19 Cavaliers who have declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, and will stay in.

Along with Guy, redshirt sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter (a projected lottery pick) and junior point guard Ty Jerome are in the draft to stay and done with their time in Charlottesville. Coincidentally, Trump today said he stands by the egregiously offensive and outrageously immoral remarks he made about the tragedy that occurred in that town in August of 2017.

Perhaps this figured into Bennett/UVA’s decision to opt?

In addition to the three players listed above who are currently in the draft process, Mamadi Diakite also declared for the draft, but left the door open to return to school.

All four are way too busy for that pointless photo-opp in the rose garden anyway.

