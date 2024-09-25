Since casino gambling pitched up as a billion-dollar industry, it has gone further to spread its tentacles, reaching far and beyond. Today, casino brands are well pronounced in many industries, be it fashion, TV entertainment, and especially sports. One wouldn’t need to look too hard to discover the growing base of partnerships between modern casinos and some very prominent sports events.

To that very end, we’re discovering some of the best online casino Canada that partner with the most significant sporting events, worldwide.

Stake.com

Stake is a leading online crypto casino and betting site with a gaming license from Curacao along with the likes of Slots City. As a brand, Stake is fast becoming very prominent in the world of combat sports. Of late, the casino service provider has been very intentional about its involvement in the fight sport, especially in boxing and MMA.

Without a doubt Stake is top of our list of online casinos sponsoring sporting events.

In February 2024, Stake was named an official partner of the billion-dollar MMA promotion, UFC. As part of the agreement, Stake will provide exclusive promotions, VIP experiences, and social content for UFC events and superstars. The casino and betting provider also sponsors boxing matchups several times a year. A major example is the Amazon Prime live boxing event 4, in 2023.

Overall, Stake is already a major sponsor in combat sports. The company now has signed partnership deals with both fight corporations and athletes alike. Here are some of the biggest combat names with Stake partnerships:

Israel Adesanya, Alexa Grasso, Caio Borralho, Alex Pereira.

Luckia

Luckia is another sports-vested online casino brand with a strong presence in Spain and Latin America. The casino is to Latin users, what SlotsCity is to Canadian users, which are both modern and standard gambling providers. Recently, the provider has completed some noteworthy sports-related sponsorships. However, none compares to the current deal it commenced with the Spanish football league, La Liga, in August 2024.

The three-year deal will see Luckia promoted as La Liga’s major sports betting and casino brand through the League’s digital assets. On the deal’s announcement, the CEO of LaLiga, Jorge de la Vega stated;

We are convinced this collaboration will bring us even closer to our followers in Spain and Mexico, and together, we will continue to create a safe and responsible entertainment environment». In addition, here are some other major sponsors in the LaLiga, currently:

Sponsor Description EA Sports Main Partner Puma Official Sponsor, Kits and Merchandise BKT Tires Official Sponsor

Betway

Betway is one of the biggest online casino providers around, with a decent global presence in markets like the UK and Canada. And just like many online Casino Canada brands the provider is long committed to sponsoring sporting leagues and clubs. Of all its partnerships, the longest one is the deal with West Ham United as its principal partner.

The collaboration with the English Premier League side has been ongoing since 2015, seeing Betway as the on-shirt sponsor. Also, here’s a list of some other football clubs and leagues in partnership with Betway Casino:

Eintracht Frankfurt,

Arsenal FC,

Atletico Madrid,

FC Schalke 04.

PokerStars

Yet another well-involved casino provider in sports, PokerStars, is no new name in Sporting events. The casino has done a few exploits with Sponsoring Formula One Grand Prixs, and teams. In 2023, PokerStars sealed a global partnership with Formula One team, Oracle RedBull. The multi-year deal sees PokerStars featured on the halo of the RB19.

Red Bull’s team principal, Christian Horner, speaking on the sponsorship deal said, «Partnering with PokerStars has been an ace move for the Team. Their commitment to entertainment and innovation is a winning formula that perfectly aligns with our values in Formula One».

With the deal in place, PokerStars will have placements on the Oracle RedBull team with rewards and incentives for F1 fans. These include sharing promotions, campaigns, and chances to win tickets to some very hyped races annually.

Conclusion

In the end, the discovered alliance between casino brands and sporting events and teams is getting more profound. It’s not so surprising that gambling brands like casinos would fundamentally want to align with sporting competitions with massive fanbases.

In the end, we may be seeing more sponsor deals like these, seeing as both industries are thriving.

