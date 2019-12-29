Seven Tips to Become A Professional Lacrosse Player

By

The first step towards becoming a professional lacrosse player is to engage your coaches. Coaches aren’t just around to help you play. They can be an invaluable resource when it comes to letting you know what you’re doing right or wrong.

In addition to that, they might equip you with some useful skills you’ll need for your professional life years down the road.

Besides, your lacrosse coaches often have careers of their own (either as lax players or coaches), and in the process, they might have come in contact with people who could help advance your professional career as well.

And let’s not forger that you need to show them that you are serious about going pro. One of the ways to do that is by having the best lacrosse equipment that professionals also use.

And the important equipment is actually the stick. Here are some good lacrosse sticks reviews to look at in case you need them.

Network with Like-Minded People

Associating with other players who have a similar interesting in playing pro will help you all share resources as well as tips and tricks.

Your circle might help you improve your skills, and they might even tell you of information they stumbled across that might be useful to you.

Birds of a feather flock together for excellent reasons.

Like-minded people will not only alert you of valuable opportunities, but they could also help challenge you in your quest for playing pro.

Make a Highlight Video

In this technology era, making a highlight video shouldn’t be so hard to do. Think of it as a virtual resume.

Merely talking about your aspirations will not be enough to woo a college coach and make them interested in recruiting you.

They would need to see some proof of your prowess which is where a highlight video would come in handy.

Besides, your video just might go viral, exposing you to many more options than you would have ever thought possible.

With a little research, you will find out that many places on the internet can put a highlight video together for you.

Make an Impression on College Coaches

Attempt to reach out to coaches of the program you might be interested in.

Instead of being shy about your hopes and dreams, talk to college coaches about them. Have an open conversation about your goals.

Keep in mind though that such people are often very busy and have numerous encounters with hopeful pro players just like yourself.

So, you would need to keep your interaction with them short, and to the point. You would also need to make an impression and stand out from all other potential recruits.

Have Excellent Work Ethic

You might possess incredible talent, and that’s a good thing. However, talent alone will not make a college coach want to recruit you.

One of the secrets of a great pro players lies in their work ethic.

You will need a regular workout plan that you stick to diligently, and you will have to be a gym rat as well.

Work ethic also means that you need to be coachable.

This is where having a close relationship with your current coaches will come in handy because then, you can use them as references to vouch for your worth and ethic.

Play in Summer Leagues

If you aspire to play pro, then you need as much exposure as you can get so you can get spotted by the right college coach.

Outside your regular school team schedule, you may also opt to play in summer tournaments to place yourself on the radar of potential recruiters.

A potential recruiter might be a college coach of the school you are eyeing. Or it could be the college coach of a school you weren’t considering but which turns out to have everything you’re looking for.

At the same time, however, be careful about overtraining and developing overuse injuries.

Be Tenacious

Chance are you will not get recruited by the first college coach you approach.

It might take time; it might take perseverance, and it might take persistence to get you noticed finally. Keep all this in mind as you hope to play pro.

Don’t take rejection personally and don’t take rejection to mean that you aren’t cut out to be a professional lacrosse player.

Continually place yourself out there, hoping to grab a coach’s attention and at the same time, continuously work on your athleticism and skills.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines