Guide to Purchasing an RV

There are many reasons that people want to purchase an RV. Whether you’re a seasoned enthusiast or new to the RV world, buying one isn’t the right choice for everyone. It should be viewed as an investment for the long haul and therefore should be carefully considered. If you’re interested in purchasing an RV and don’t know where to start, this guide will help you on your way.

Budget and Financing

The first step to think about is your budget. To determine that, you’ll need to ask yourself a few things. Why do you want one? Where do you want to travel to? How often will you use it? Is the RV for you or are you accommodating many people? What type do you prefer? What features or technology do you require? It’s vital to focus on what you specifically want. The great thing about having an RV is you can always add to it over the years (if one with all the frills isn’t affordable right away).

Many dealers offer financing from an array of lenders, or you can secure a loan from a third party or bank. Financing will be determined based on your down payment amount, credit score, and other variables. Just be aware of the interest rates being offered. It will be much higher if you go through a third-party method. Make sure the monthly payments are affordable to you and always try and finish paying it off earlier than later.

What Type of RV?

Does it fall under the category of motorhomes or towable? A towable one needs another vehicle to tow it, whereas you drive the motorhome type. You would think that the towable option would be cheaper than buying a motorhome, but that’s not always the case. The price tag will depend on whether you buy a travel trailer or a fifth-wheel RV for the towable kind. You should also keep in mind that for the towable option, you’ll need a vehicle (SUV or truck) that can handle towing the RV.

Before blowing a bunch of money on the biggest RV motorhome available, some people dip their proverbial toe into the water with some smaller options. Truck and pop-up campers as well as travel trailers are a good way to slowly embrace the RV way of living. If you need a bigger space, try a large travel trailer or a fifth-wheel RV. There are countless ones to explore online, so do your research. Which one you choose will depend on your wants and needs for your RV experience.

Positives of Buying a New RV

Nothing like getting an RV that’s brand new. There won’t be any wear and tear or problems since it’s just come from the manufacturer. You can customize the space, layout, color, and other things of the RV to suit your needs, and the moment you purchase it, the manufacturer’s warranty begins. You get what you demand for the cost you want to pay.

Negatives of Buying a New RV

Depending on the gadgets and options you want, it can be costly. Although many things can be tailor-made by the manufacturer, you might have to get other features in the future if they don’t offer them. There will be larger insurance premiums to pay, and you might have to pay for shipping the RV if the one you want isn’t in stock at the dealership.

Positives of Buying a Used RV

Buying a used RV is a sure-fire way to save money. Even though it’s been used, you can decorate and do restoration on it at your leisure. Perhaps the RV you want isn’t in production any longer. Also,insurance will cost less if you buy a used RV.

Negatives of Buying a Used RV

When buying a used RV, repair issues aren’t always noticeable, it’s depreciated, and the manufacturer’s warranty has usually ended by this time. If your RV needs a lot of work, you can spend tons of cash on fixing the problems and upgrading the RV.

Additional Expenses

It’s not just the price of the RV to consider. You’ll need to think about other expenses that go hand in hand with purchasing an RV.

Registration and insurance.

Propane, gas, and fuel.

Repair and maintenance.

Internet and cable capability.

Parking the RV.

In Conclusion

Buying an RV is a large expense. Whether you’re purchasing a used or new RV, you’ll want negotiations to go well and to receive the best possible price. Don’t be impatient. Take the time you need and wait for the perfect deal to come your way. Always be friendly with the seller of the RV even when asking if they can do better on the price point. See if there are any incentives for purchasing a particular RV. The ideal time to buy an RV is at month’s end or when the RV season is winding down. Besides dealerships and private sellers, you can always check out an RV show to get up and personal with different models and makes. It might give you a better understanding of what you want.

Being a part of the RV lifestyle can be expensive. You must keep in mind insurance, repairs, maintenance, food, fuel, parking, and the cost of entertainment on your travels. This is a long-term investment, and, in the end, you’ll need to figure out the best option for you. The adventures you can have in your RV are endless.

