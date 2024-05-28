Why You Need Multiple Betting Accounts

When it comes to the task of making reliable sports predictions with bookmakers, every detail matters. You might have heard this before, but if you play regularly and haven’t followed this advice yet, you haven’t heard it often enough – a player who has multiple betting accounts has a much better chance of making quality sports predictions.

For example, if you are betting on Copa America 2024, you will be able to study several bookmakers and find the best Copa America 2024 betting odds for you. Some take bets only on matches, while others have bets on the winner of the tournament, top scorer and assist-maker.

There is nothing difficult in opening multiple accounts with various bookmakers and spreading your budget among them. Moreover, there is no excuse if you don’t do it. Indeed, it might seem a bit more complicated compared to placing bets with just one bookmaker. However, the benefits make up for drawbacks and eventually help you win more and make better predictions.

Six reasons why it’s worth opening multiple betting accounts

1. Difference in Odds

The most obvious reason is that different bookmakers may have different odds, and sometimes that gap can be impressive. Payouts from betting on a team’s win at odds of 2.0 are significantly bigger than those from betting at 1.8, and such differences can be seen more often than not.

2. Difference in Handicaps and Totals

Besides the difference in odds, there is often a significant difference in handicaps and even totals offered by bookmakers. It’s particularly notable in basketball, baseball, and American football.

3. Odds Publication Time

To make quality sports predictions, it’s necessary to carefully consider each bet, and timing is crucial in this case. Different bookmakers publish odds for events that occur every day at different times.

4. Diversity of Bookmakers

There is no perfect bookmaker but there are always those that offer the best odds for a particular sport and are especially generous when it comes to certain types of bets.

5. Arbitrage Betting Opportunities

For players who use arbitrage betting tactics, having multiple betting accounts is much more effective. In this case, it’s much easier to find situations where bets on different outcomes compensate each other, leaving a chance to win both bets.

6. Bonuses

Many online bookmakers offer interesting bonuses that can motivate you to join a particular bookmaker. Bonuses shouldn’t be the main motivation for opening an account with a bookmaker but they can add a nice additional value. It would be silly to ignore them.

7. Risk Diversification

Sharing your money between several bookmakers allows you to reduce the risk of losing due to problems with one particular operator.

With several betting accounts, you can take advantage of multiple promotional offers, collect several bonuses – with a proper strategy, this approach can be beneficial.

In general, betting with multiple bookmakers gives you more options to choose favorable terms and manage your bets, which can help you increase your profits and reduce the risk of losses.

