Loyalty Programs are the schemes that modern casinos use to honor and reward their players for their consistency. These programs include invitations to exclusive occasions, early access to the latest game releases, free spins, and other bonuses.

With all these benefits, who wouldn’t want to be a recipient of a reward program? Most platforms tailor their programs to appeal to different categories of players, from whales to casual games. The goal? To keep players coming back for more!

Want to find out what goes on behind the scenes when casinos offer membership programs? Then read on.

Types of Loyalty Programs

Different casinos have varying structures for admitting players into their loyalty programs. The three main types are:

Tiered loyalty program

Invitation Only program

Points based system

Tiered loyalty Program

A significant number of online casinos use this system. There is usually a hierarchy or ranking. It typically includes Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and other higher levels. Players can ascend the ranks by accumulating points, based on their wagering activity. As they move up, the rewards increase.

For example, in Rockwincasino, they’ve got a 6-tier program. Each tier means free cash and free spins. That is, the third tier already brings you A$45 and 100 free spins. Plus, the membership in this program unlocks access to tournaments and other cool events.

A tiered loyalty system basically encourages players to challenge themselves and move up the ranks.

Invitation-only Programs

This type of reward scheme is not open to every casino player. It is only meant for exclusive gamblers who meet the conditions. It’s about their engagement on the platform and how much they have wagered. The casino often sends private notifications to the select VIP players who qualify.

Rewards typically include but are not limited to, better customer service, faster withdrawals, and invitations to high-stakes tournaments. Invitation-only bonus programs are known to benefit mostly high rollers.

Points-based system

Depending on their wagering activity, players get points. Then, they can use these points to redeem rewards. For instance, a casino might decide to reward a player with 1 point for every $15 wagered.

The player will be able to see their loyalty points on their account dashboard. Once players build up enough points, they can receive rewards like free spins and dining vouchers.

This type of loyalty program is the most popular. It appeals to both casual gamers and regular players. It does not require them to spend much. Furthermore, casinos can offer higher points for special games during an online promotion season.

Tips for finding good loyalty programs

All casino loyalty programs are not created equal; some are better than others. Here are a few tips that can help you identify a good membership scheme.

Do Thorough Research

Go online and read reviews of the casinos with the incentive plan structures. It is best to check for betting sites that have a license from a reputable gambling authority. Such platforms are more likely to be fair.

Put casinos side-by-side and weigh their redemption options, tiers, and rewards. Look for one that matches your style.

Whatever you do, we advise only programs where you can advance without spending a fortune. Then read player reviews and testimonials to get an idea of what people’s experiences with their different loyalty programs.

Reach out to Customer Support

If you want to know anything about any casino’s points system, contact their customer support team. A fast and transparent response is one sign of a good casino. They should be open about all their terms and conditions.

Wrap Up

Loyalty programs show a mutually beneficial relationship between a casino and its customers. On one hand, a player shows their commitment by spending enough time in the casino to attain higher ranks. On the other hand, the platform rewards the player with gifts, holidays, access to new game releases, and more.

A good membership program should be updated over time, adding new features and limited-time events to keep players engaged.

