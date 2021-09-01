Gun Holsters: Know Which Type is Appropriate for You

By

So you have decided to buy a holster for your gun but are clueless about which type of piece to go for? We understand it can be quite perplexing to decide which type to choose owing to the wide variety available in the market. Each one is different from the other in various aspects. In order to understand as to which one is appropriate for you, it is important to know what each of these has to offer. This is why we have explained the different varieties of holsters in brief. So, read on!

Inside the Waistband

It is tucked inside the waistband and thus conceals the weapon completely. Your gun rests against the hip and can be pulled easily whenever needed. Conversely, the chances of someone else pulling out your gun are extremely low when you use this type of case.

Outside the Waistband

This one is placed outside the waistband and rests on your hip. It is more comfortable than those tucked inside and also offers the ease of access. However, when it comes to safety it scores low as it is difficult to conceal. This type of holster makes it easier for your opponent to pull the gun.

Below the Waistband

As the name suggests, this one can be tucked below the belt. It conceals the gun entirely as it is placed inside the pants. Since, it allows the firearm to rest against the leg, it enables free movement. So, you can carry your gun comfortably for hours in this one.

Shoulder

This is tucked with straps wrapped around your shoulders and midsection. The gun rests above the hip in this case and does not feel heavy. It also allows easy movement. You can wear a jacket to conceal it.

Ankle

This one is tucked above the ankle to the side of the leg with a strap. It is completely concealed with the pants. However, the weight on one of the legs can make movement difficult. Also, drawing and keeping the weapon back can be difficult when you use ankle holster.

Drop Leg Thigh

The gun is placed against the mid thigh when you use this case. This is why it offers comfort as well as ease of access. However, it is extremely difficult to conceal. It can be a good option for those who do not require hiding the weapon and have to carry it along all day long.

There are a lot of things that require consideration while purchasing a gun holster. This includes the quality, size, material, and of course, the type. We hope this small piece of writing gives you a clear idea about what different types of holsters have in store for you. Based on this, you should be able to figure out as to which type is best suited for you. As per our opinion, Kydex IWB holsters are among the best choice as they are sturdy, durable, keep the firearm concealed and offer the ease to take out and insert it safely with ease.