Chelsea offers Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Trevoh Chalobah as transfer makeweights

Ever since their takeover by Todd Boehly & Blueco two years ago, Chelsea have been active players in the transfer market. The new owners introduced a youth-focused approach to the blues with a multi-club project that will see them acquire some of the best young talents around the world with an eye on building the next super-team in world football.

It is an ambitious long-term project that requires patience and expertly identifying the right talents, which explains the massive upheaval that has gone on at all levels of the club. Chelsea have gone about doing their business again this summer, with five arrivals already confirmed including Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

They are still in the market for a winger and centre-forward with Jonathan David and Jhon Duran under consideration while they missed out on Michael Olise and similarly cooled interest in Nico Williams due to his high wage demands.

As a result, many will be keen on Chelsea tickets next season, with the jury out on the club and their transfer policy so far.

The club have thus explored Crysencio Summerville who could cost around £40million while they are reportedly keen on Wesley Gassova from Corinthians. Ideally, a winger who can play on either flank is wanted but that could depend on what happens with Mykhailo Mudryk or Raheem Sterling in this transfer window,

Why is Chelsea offering players for sale?

Chelsea are looking to reinforce their squad for Enzo Maresca’s debut season in charge with a priority to add more quality to their ranks. The Blues have agreed a deal to sign Basel’s Renato Veiga who is admired for the fact he can play left-back, centre-back and defensive midfield, offering a variety of tactical options to the manager.

Elsewhere, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson have all been sold this summer and a few more young stars could depart with Armando Broja, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and Trevoh Chalobah thought to have been offered in a deal to AC Milan.

With the Blues having spent a fortune on signing young players from across Europe, they need to balance the books to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Hence, the sale of academy graduates like Broja and Chalobah will reflect 100% profit on the financial records.

Broja showed huge promise while coming up the youth ranks but he hasn’t lived up to his potential while an ill-timed anterior cruciate ligament injury stunted his progress in the Chelsea first team. The West Londoners are looking to sell Broja for around £35million as they are in the hunt for a new striker amidst the Albania international’s need for consistent first-team football.

Chalobah had an excellent start to his Chelsea career but he has since fallen down the pecking order thanks to the raft of changes in the coaching team as well as the influx of new players. The 25-year-old still has four years left on his contract but he may yet leave due to limited playing opportunities.

Likewise, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu could also be on the move this summer. The England youth international has struggled to command regular playing time in the Blues midfield and has only made 27 first-team appearances since joining Chelsea in 2022.

Although the club are unwilling to lose Chukwuemeka this summer, they will only listen to substantial offers for permanent deals rather than loan requests for the 20-year-old who is attracting interest from abroad.

Ugochukwu, for his part, moved to West London last summer in a shock transfer from Stade Rennais and the defensive midfielder was out for a large chunk of the season with an injury while he also struggled to get on the pitch with just over 500 minutes of playing time from 15 appearances in all competitions.

AC Milan have been in talks with Chelsea concerning their interest in Romelu Lukaku and the Blues reportedly offered Milan the opportunity to sign any of Broja, Chalobah, Ugochukwu and Chukwuemeka.

Meanwhile, fellow Serie A outfit Napoli is keeping an eye on reuniting the Belgian striker with Antonio Conte as Chelsea’s demand is believed to be around £38m. Now is the time to offload Lukaku following his ill-fated second spell at Stamford Bridge and the fact that he is in the shop window following the conclusion of Belgium’s EURO 2024 campaign.

The 31-year-old registered 21 goals and four assists in 47 games on loan at Roma last season and clubs from the Saudi Pro League are also interested in a big-money swoop for the prolific striker, with the transfer fee not thought to be a hindrance.

Another name who may yet go through the Chelsea exit door is Conor Gallagher who captained the team for most of last season due to injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell. The 24-year-old has an uncertain future at his boyhood club and with less than 12 months remaining on his contract, the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid remain interested in the midfielder.

The Villains have been in contact with the player’s representatives but a decision over his future will be made after England’s 2024 campaign. Nevertheless, the possibility of Gallagher extending their stay at Chelsea cannot be entirely ruled out.

There are still a few adjustments to be made to Maresca’s first Chelsea squad but a lot of work is going on behind the scenes as they travel to the United States to take part in five pre-season fixtures.

The Pensioners will play Wrexham in Santa Clara on July 25, Celtic in Notre Dame, Club America in Atlanta, Manchester City in Columbus and Real Madrid in Charlotte; while they will return home to face Italian champions Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge for their final pre-season friendly on 11 August.

Chelsea kick-off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign exactly a week later against Manchester City and will be hoping to have most of the squad in place for what could be an important year for the club.

Of course, a few blues stars may not be ready to feature on that opening weekend due to their involvement in the European Championships, and Copa America of the Olympics football event.

