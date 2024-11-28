Super Bowl Favorites After NFL Week 12

The NFL season is short. The sport takes its toll on players, and the season starts in September and ends in January, leaving only the best of the best competing in the playoffs. After 12 weeks, we can already see which teams are gunning for the top positions. With only five or six matches for some teams, we can already start singling out favorites to find themselves in the playoff picture and, consequently, in the Super Bowl.

Detroit Lions

Well, no one believed in Lions, ever. Yet, only a few years after hiring Dan Campbell and fee kneecaps bitten off, the culture in Detroit has changed, and now we have clear-cut SB favorites on our hands. The Lions are playing the best football in the league, showing dominance on both sides. Jared Goff had a career resurrection in Motor City. When surrounded by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and David Montgomery, he is in a position to give his best. The Lions are currently on ten wins with only one defeat, and the bookmakers are giving them +250 odds of winning the Lombardi.

Kansas City Chiefs

The best coach, Andy Reid, and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, are a recipe for success. The Chiefs have been favorites to win it all year in and year out since Mahomes’ sophomore season. The Chiefs are a team that knows how to play under pressure, and they have a history of winning the Lombardi trophy. Winning it this year would put a final stamp on the Kansas City Chiefs Dynasty if they’re not already one. Mahomes, Kelce, Hunt & Co are currently standing on a 10:1 record, looking to take the playoff bye home. The odds of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl after 12 weeks of football are +450. As a Sportsbet NFL possibility, betting on the Chiefs to win it all is always a good idea.

Buffalo Bills

Bills find themselves in a good position after 12 weeks to enter the playoffs and create havoc. The wind in their backs came from the most recent win against the Kansas City Chiefs, which showed they finally have what it takes to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs. In recent years, the Bills and Chiefs have become rivals due to heavy scoring matches and gunslinging competition between their quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The race is still open for the top spot in the AFC, and the Bills will be looking to dethrone the Chiefs in any way possible, considering that they have failed to beat them in the playoffs in three attempts. Two quarterbacks have similar career trajectories, with the only difference being Allen missing personal and team accolades. The Bills will be looking to change history this year, and with a 9:2 record and an upcoming home match against the 49ers, they look poised to do it. Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds stand at +650.

Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni and his birds are one of the most stable-run franchises in the NFL. Eagles are holding the second-best NFC record at 9:2, trailing only the Detroit Lions, and look poised to clinch their NFC East division in the coming weeks. The Eagles have a good team on both sides of the ball and are finding their best football in recent weeks. An actual test for this team is scheduled for next week when they’re visiting the Ravens in Baltimore. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and AJ Brown will be looking to create havoc with a perfectly executed combination of run and the passing games we’ve seen from the Eagles in recent weeks. The bookies see the Eagles as +650 favorites to take the Super Bowl home, and with a bit of luck and no injuries, they can get there.

Baltimore Ravens

Currently, the Ravens have +700 odds of winning the Super Bowl, but that could change next week when they’re hosting another bird team, the Eagles. Lamar Jackson has been playing another MVP season, and the addition of King Henry opened the playbook for him. The Baltimore franchise is always solid in defense, and if they hold their ground next week, they will be putting themselves in an excellent position to finish the season strong and be closer to the top tier of NFL teams. John Harbaugh is a Super Bowl-winning coach, and not being in the big game for more than a decade is something he wants to change, especially now that his brother Jim is back in the league.

Green Bay Packers

Above all, the teams we have listed above, Green Bay Packers, are less likely to win the big prize. The SB trophy historically belongs to the Packers as it’s called Lombardi, and while they’ve been playing some good football this year, they still need to be ready. Jordan Love took the reins from Aaron Rodgers and is looking the part so far. Their run game is good with Josh Jacobs leading the way, while their young core of wide receivers in Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson looks poised to dominate the league in the next few years; they’re just not there yet. Matt LaFleur knows how to scheme his guys open, and we’ve been seeing that throughout the season, but with their odds set at +1800, both us and the bookmakers don’t see it happening to the Packers this year.

