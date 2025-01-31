Thursday saw an absolute bombshell of a news story drop in the Baltimore Banner. According to the Banner’s reporting, six women at different spas and wellness establishments within the Baltimore metropolitan area have brought forth allegations of sexual misconduct against Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker.

The allegations are wide-ranging, including some acts that are classified as potentially criminal.

Tucker stands accused of “exposing his genitals, brushing two of them with his exposed penis, and leaving what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table after three of his treatments.”

The NFL stated that it will look into the allegations.

“We first became aware of the allegations from the reporter investigating this story as they were not previously shared with the NFL,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

“We take any allegation seriously and will look into the matter.”

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker called allegations against him “unequivocally false.” Tucker’s full statement: pic.twitter.com/Kl5JOxXzM6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2025

Tucker has publicly denied the allegations.

A couple hours after the Banner’s story about Tucker broke, a second media outlet, on the opposite side of the country, came forward to corroborate their claims.

Got tipped off to this earlier this week and was looking into. It looks like a lot of the information here corroborates what I came up with.. https://t.co/IxyGDY8bj9 pic.twitter.com/iyF4jMLPh2 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 30, 2025

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the flagship radio station for carrying Broncos games, posted the following screen shots on X/formerly Twitter.

Allbright posted screen shots from an anonymous tipster, who seemingly had advance knowledge of the forthcoming expose of Tucker.

Additionally, Albright apparently claims that he did some digging himself, and what he found was similar to the claims made in the Banner.

The allegations bring to mind the past accusations brought forth against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The allegations made against Tucker are quite serious, and at some point, relatively soon, the Ravens will need to make a public statement pertaining to it.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

