Baseball returns: What Giants fans can expect when attending games at Oracle Park

Larry Baer updates Giants fans on what visiting the stadium will be like, including seating arrangements, entrance protocols, and which food made the cut.

After much anticipation, Oracle Park reopened to the public for the first time in over a year for San Francisco Giants fans. The long-awaited 2021 season began on Opening Day on April 9th, 2021. Here is what to expect this season if you’re attending a game.

For entry, fans are encouraged to arrive early at the gate. Due to city and state health regulations, fans must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the game they attend or show proof of vaccination.

Fans that are 12 and older are required to present proof of a negative result and can download the free Clear Health Pass to upload negative test results. Or, they can present an electronic or paper copy at the entry gates.

For fans who have been vaccinated for at least two weeks prior to game day, they can

show their vaccination card in place of a COVID-19 test.

In addition, the stadium is now divided into 9 distinct zones. To allow for safe social distancing, the fans will be seated in socially distanced pods with specific entrance and exit gates, concessions, and restrooms located nearby. Face masks are required at all times, besides when you are eating or drinking.

“You’ll have elbow room, that’s the good news. The bad news is you won’t be able to high-five a stranger who is sitting next to you,” Larry Baer said. “Which is the great part of the magic of the ballpark and is also something that I think we can wait for a little bit…that little bit may not be 2022, it may be just down the road, a month or two,” Baer said.

Additionally, many of the traditional gathering spots in and around the park will be closed, including the port walk, the slide, and the kid’s area. Fans will still be able to walk around the park but are encouraged to do so sparingly.

Some fan favorites remain unchanged and untouched. Ghirardelli sundaes, hot dogs, garlic fries, and other Giant concession staples can be ordered through the MLB Ballpark app. Guests will be able to pick-up at designated concession stands within their seating zone.

“In terms of ordering food, we’re going to ask you to use the app which is super simple to download. We had a test run a few days ago and it worked well. You download what you want, you’ll be able to get your garlic fries, your dogs, your beers…” Baer said.

“I’m going to be completely honest, I don’t think the crab sandwiches made the cut…I think we are going to be bereft of crab sandwiches and Cha Cha Bowls but I think we’ve got everything else. That’s a first homestand protocol,” he continued.

Larry Baer also reflected on how special it will be to have fans back in the ballpark after over a year. “I actually teared up a little bit Tuesday night when we did a dry run of all of our systems and we had Giants employees at the ballpark…the red, white, and blue bunting and the ‘Welcome Home’ signs and the green grass…” he said.

“It is the sport that offers the most generational connection to your youth, or if you are a youth, the wow factor of being in a beautiful space. Hopefully we’ll all take a moment and be grateful, because we lost it last year as fans, and I think there was a big hole in all of our hearts to not have it in our lives,” CEO Baer said.

Listen to the full Murph & Mac interview with Giants CEO Larry Baer here. For the most updated safety protocols and entry information, check out the official website for the Giants.

