Citrus Bowl Opt-Outs: Illinois vs South Carolina

In looking at the list of opt-outs for the 2024 Citrus Bowl, or any bowl game for that matter, one has to remember Christian McCaffery. For better or worse, the San Francisco 49ers star running back is considered the Godfather of the bowl game opt-out. He’s the O.G. the who started it all.

McCaffery skipped the 2016 Sun Bowl, where his Stanford side beat North Carolina 25-23.

Citrus Bowl FYIs

#15 South Carolina Gamecocks vs #20 Illinois Fighting Illini

Kickoff: Tue. Dec. 31, 3pm EST

Spread: South Carolina -9.5, Money Line -360, U/O 47.5, ESPN Analytics South Carolina 72.4%

McCaffery went on to get selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. And if you’re interested in knowing how the Panthers franchise is faring these days, RG had an exclusive with Ron Rivera which focuses on that very topic.

Leonard Fournette followed McCaffery in the opting out, and from there, the trend took off.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the most up to date situation regarding Citrus Bowl absentees, as well as their reasons for missing out.

Illini Citrus Bowl Opt-Outs

WR Pat Bryant, probably the team’s best overall individual player, regardless of position, is out. After the regular season finale, a convincing win over Northwestern for the Land of Lincoln trophy, Bryant and Illini head coach Bret Bielema made it absolutely clear that he would play.

Obviously, Bryant’s agent got in his ear, because in about 48 hours, he did a full about-face on the idea.

You can’t really blame him though, as he’s got the highest 2025 NFL Draft stock on the team. Right now, he supposedly grades out as a round 4-6 prospect.

Bielema said that he expects no additional opt-outs.

WR Kenari Wilcher has entered the transfer portal, but he said that he’ll still play in Orlando.

Backup quarterback Donovan Leary entered the portal, as did tight end Henry Boyer, who signed with Kentucky.

South Carolina Opt-Outs

Edge rusher supreme, and SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard had declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Citrus Bowl.

He is projected to go as high as the mid-to-late first round, but other draftniks see him as a round 2-3 prospect.

It’s kind of a no-brainer for him to opt-out; like Devon Witherspoon for the Illini at the 2022 Reliaquest Bowl. (Still think Chase Brown could have played thought, and that they would have won, if he did).

Meanwhile Safety Nick Emmanwori says he’ll play while running back RB Raheim Sanders has declared for the NFL Draft, but his availability for this game remains uncertain.

Linebacker Demetrius Knight, who had been considered a potential opt-out, will play in the Citrus Bowl.

Like the Illini, South Carolina have seen their second string quarterback (Robby Ashford) enter the portal.

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has said that he doesn’t expect to have any major, notable injury absentees for this one.

However, Ashford has indicated that he’ll make the Citrus Bowl trip.

