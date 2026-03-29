Brad Underwood ‘never doubted’ Illinois Would Get to a Final Four

“Living the dream” is a term that is certainly cliche, but it’s also a wonderful reality for those who get to truly experience it. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is one of the fortunate few for which this catchphrase is very real. Leading the Illini has been Underwood’s dream job for a long time.

During his days leading Stephen F. Austin, he told an assistant that Illinois was his dream job. That assistant wrote this down and presented the note to him when Athletic Director Josh Whitman hired Underwood to replace John Groce at Illinois nine years ago.

March 20, 2017.

Brad Underwood introduced as new #Illini head coach. Tonight he brought the program to the highest level#finalfour pic.twitter.com/veeOjy2OBL — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 29, 2026

Under the guidance of Whitman, Illinois revenue-generating sports are now in a new golden age. And the Final Four berth, achieved last night, is the latest new high water mark. In achieveing his 10th NCAA Tournament win last night, Underwood is now second on the all-time Illinois list.

He moved ahead of fellow Final Four coaches Bruce Weber and Harry Combes (both of whom have 9), and he’s now only two victories behind the program record, which is held by the man whose name actually graces the Assembly Hall court- Lou Henson.

“It’s not just me,” Underwood said in response to a reporter query about living his dream job.

“It’s so many people that have helped along the way. And you believe in something so much that it drives me every single day to want to make it happen.”

“One of the most fulfilling moments personally that I just had was standing on the ladder with the net, and then seeing our fans and being able to just — that wasn’t about me.”

And the other piece I wrote last spring about the #Illini and their head coach that is actually more relevant this spring Brad Underwood Maintains National Title Ambitions for Illinois Basketball https://t.co/j1K5ZCPZlT — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 27, 2026

“That was about our fans, and that was about what’s probably going on in Champaign right now, because that’s what you believe this to be, and you know it is.

“And I’ve said it many times. Coaches win games. I’ve got a great, great staff that makes me look good. We’ve been able to assemble a group of players that I love coaching.

“Administrators win championships. It’s having that support and people that fight for you and make it possible.”

On one hand, Illinois now heads to Indianapolis, for the Final Four, playing with house money. On the other hand, Illinois has unfinished business, as Brad Underwood has made it clear, time and time again, a national championship is the ambition in Champaign.

For what it is worth, all six previous winners of regionals that were hosted in Houston have gone on play in the title game. Four of those six claimed the national title.

“We play in the best league in the country, so anything’s possible when it comes to winning a National Championship,” Brad Underwood continued.

“But I never doubted — and I don’t want to sound arrogant. I’ve never doubted us getting to a Final Four would happen. I have thought we have had other teams capable. But I also know how doggone hard it is to do it.

“For that, I just say thank you. I say thank you to everybody involved. And I’m going to get emotional, but I’ve been doing this 39 years, and you dream about this as a kid, and I dreamt about doing it at Illinois.

“Back in the day when my wife bought (his son, and current assistant coach) Tyler, who was maybe 2, a (former Illini star) Brian Cook jersey, and you knew what a special place this was.

“And it always has been, and there’s been no other thing for me. This is my dream job, and it’s very fulfilling to get where we’re going.”

Underwood may be the greatest coach in Illini men’s basketball history.

If he completes the job in Indy, and wins it all, then he is, no doubt, the G.O.A.T. Illini hoops coaches.

After the very convincing 71-59 win over conference rival Iowa (in which the team found its must needed “nastiness”), and the net cutting ceremony that followed, Brad Underwood gave an opening statement, telling the assembled media:

“It’s better than I dreamt it would ever be. 39 years in the business and that’s all I’m going to say about my side of this. This is about these guys”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

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