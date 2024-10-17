The standout trainers from the 2024 flat season

(Stock ID: 2392151383)

The 2024 flat racing season has reached its thrilling conclusion, with British Champions Day at Ascot drawing the curtain on another fantastic campaign of heart-racing action.

While the hard work never stops for the top flat trainers, they will certainly take time to look back at the highs and lows of the 2024 season.

Some handlers have excelled more than others in the last five months or so, getting their yards into tip-top shape and winning some of the sport’s grandest contests.

With the scene set, let’s take a look at some of the trainers who have made their presence felt and left their mark this season.

Aidan O’Brien

It’s so often that season reviews kick off with Aidan O’Brien, and this year is no different as the master of Ballydoyle looks set to coast to his first Trainers’ Championship since 2017.

O’Brien’s runners are regular favourites in the racing betting, and you can see why with 30 wins and a further 79 places in 145 outings—worth roughly £8 million in prize money.

His standout wins this year include City Of Troy’s Group 1 hat-trick of the Derby, the Eclipse and the Juddmonte International, as well as the English/Irish St. Leger double with Kyprios and Jan Breughel.

Not to mention a record-extending 16 Irish Derby success at the Curragh with Los Angeles, as well as an array of other Group 1 victories.

Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett isn’t in the top five of the Trainers’ Championship race at the time of writing, sitting in sixth narrowly behind Karl Burke and William Haggas.

However, when you assess just how good his season has actually been beyond the numbers, he deserves his place on this list.

Bluestocking has been arguably the story of the entire flat racing campaign, as the Juddmonte mare has won the hearts of flat enthusiasts—especially with her latest win in the Arc de Triomphe.

As well as her other two other Group 1 wins this year, Beckett has enjoyed top-level success in the Irish Oaks with You Got To Me, adding another Classic to his ever-growing list of honours.

Andrew Balding

Sitting second behind O’Brien in the Trainers’ Championship at the time of writing, Andrew Balding has had an incredibly busy year—sending out, give or take, 950 runners.

That’s almost 150 runners more than anyone else in the top 10, but it has come with its fair share of rewards for the Kingsclere handler.

Balding’s current tally of 151 winners is a career-best, while he’s also saddled nearly 500 placed runners for a grand total of roughly £4.5 million.

His relationship with Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy is a key cog in Balding’s success, and the pair have joined forces for several high-profile wins this campaign.

Charlie Appleby

Another trainer who regularly makes the headlines throughout a flat racing season is Charlie Appleby, who has arguably the highest-profile job in British racing as the head handler at Godolphin.

The pressure of working for one of the biggest operations in the entire sport and regular favourites doesn’t seem to faze him, though, as winners are common in the race results for Moulton Paddocks.

Appleby kicked off the season with a 2000 Guineas victory thanks to Notable Speech but had a relatively quiet start to the summer, which included firing a blank at Royal Ascot.

Things picked up for the trainer later in the campaign, and he unleashed a couple of exciting juveniles in Desert Flower and Shadow Of Light, who are sure to bring more top-level success next year.

