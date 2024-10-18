Breeders’ Cup 2024: Preview of the Exciting Dirt Races

The Breeders’ Cup 2024 Dirt Races promise to bring thrilling action for fans and bettors alike. Known for its surprises, the Classic race has been legendary ever since Arcangues shocked everyone with a massive upset in 1993, turning a mere $2 bet into $269.20.

While such upsets are rare, with Drosselmeyer being the last big long-shot winner at 14-1 in 2011, the race keeps people on their toes.

Favorites tend to do well, winning nine out of the last eleven Classics, but there’s always a chance for something unexpected. This blend of possibility and uncertainty makes the Breeders’ Cup a nail-biting experience each year.

Star Lineup Expected for Classic at Del Mar

The 1 ¼-mile Classic is the main event of the Breeders’ Cup, held at Del Mar over two action-packed days on November 1-2.

This race will feature some of the top horses from around the world, including Fierceness, the Travers Stakes winner, and City of Troy, the Juddmonte International champion.

Fans should also watch for the talented Japan-based horse, Forever Young, and the versatile Seize the Grey, who may compete in either the Classic or the Dirt Mile.

Over in the Distaff, Thorpedo Anna is set to face off against well-known challengers like Idiomatic and Raging Sea.

Pre-entries for the races are due on October 21, with a mix of horses looking to secure their place in the lineup. Those interested in seeking more in-depth analyses can visit FanDuel.com for details on the pre-entries and possible contenders.

Friday – Nov. 1

The Juvenile Fillies race might not have a huge lineup, but don’t count out the excitement! Immersive has already shown she’s a force with her impressive Grade 1 wins, including the Darley Alcibiades at Keeneland, making her the one to beat.

However, competition is fierce with Scottish Lassie, who claimed victory in the Frizette Stakes, and Non Compliant, the Oak Leafe Stakes winner under Bob Baffert’s training, both in the mix.

As for the Juvenile race, Bob Baffert’s return increases the excitement, especially with his top contenders like Citizen Bull and Gaming entering the showdown.

Still, Chancer McPatrick, who topped both the Hopeful Stakes and Champagne Stakes, will be a tough competitor.

Saturday – Nov. 2

The Dirt Mile event is shaping up to be a thrilling race with several strong contenders. National Treasure, trained by Bob Baffert, is a top pick after recent successes, including a second-place finish in the California Crown. Domestic Product, winner of the H. Allen Jerkens, is also a serious threat. Don’t forget about Skippylongstocking, who’s running strong as well.

In the Distaff, fans are eager to see Thorpedo Anna, a top contender for Horse of the Year, go against Idiomatic, last year’s Distaff winner, in what promises to be an exciting battle. With the recent retirement of Baffert’s Adare Manor, this race’s lineup is still impressive.

This year’s Classic is shaping up to be exciting, even without a clear superstar. Fierceness is a strong contender after winning both the Jim Dandy Stakes and the Travers Stakes. Keep an eye on City of Troy, too; this European horse has three impressive Group 1 wins under his belt. And don’t forget the Japanese trio: Forever Young, Derma Sotogake, and Ushba Tesoro.

The Filly & Mare Sprint includes notable entries such as Society and Zeitlos, both winners in their recent races. Finally, the Sprint event draws attention to The Chosen Vron, seeking redemption after last year and experiencing a string of wins before a recent setback.

The Takeaway

The Breeders’ Cup 2024 Dirt Races will be an unmissable event. With top horses and unpredictable outcomes, it promises excitement for everyone.

Fans will watch closely as legendary races unfold at Del Mar, hoping for thrilling surprises.

Whether you love the favorites or cheer for underdogs, this year’s races will keep everyone at the edge of their seats.

