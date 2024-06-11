NHL Prediction Guide: What Is a 3-Way Line?

Worldwide, hockey fans like to make NHL predictions about their beloved teams. However, what is a 3-way line? In NHL predictions, it’s essential to understand different lines for better picks. Thus, in this guide, we will explain the meaning of a 3-way line, which could sharpen your prediction skills in the exciting world of NHL games.

Beyond Basics: Popular NHL Prediction Markets

It’s classic to predict who wins a game, but there are several other markets when it comes to NHL Predictions that you can delve into. The Best Free NHL Odds in these markets can be found at social sportsbooks, including Sportzino.

Moneyline: This is the most straightforward market where you predict which team will win the game only.

Puck Line: Even out the odds between favorites and underdogs by predicting not only who wins but also the margin of victory.

Totals: This is about predicting how many goals will be scored during a game, with options over/under X number of goals set by bookmakers.

Team or Player Props: These markets go deeper, allowing predictions about whether a player scores a certain number of goals and other aspects of the game.

Live! Markets: Get into action as it unfolds, considering real-time information & player stats;

Futures: Take a long-term view by predicting playoff champions, conference winners, or even player award recipients, among other things.

What Is A 3-Way Line?

But what does “3-way line” mean? Let’s get straight into it, shall we? Some games can end up in draws, usually indicated by numbers assigned accordingly, e.g., Team A Win (1), Team B Win (2). In contrast, Draw/Tie gets denoted by X or 0, depending on your bookmaker’s preference. Now, any of these outcomes have their odds, which show how likely they are to happen; therefore, a more substantial team favorite would have much lower odds (s) for winning than tying or even losing to the underdog.

Why 3-Way Line?

There are many reasons why someone might choose three-way lines instead of traditional money lines, such as:

More Payouts: With an extra outcome taken into account, three-way lines tend to offer more significant potential returns if you get it right; Including Draws: If you think the game is more likely to finish level, then this is the kind of prediction that allows for such prediction and probably win.

Key Points About 3-Way Lines

These are some things that should always remain at the back of your mind when dealing with three-way odds:

Regulation Time: Only the outcome after regulation time (60 minutes) counts toward settling 3-way predictions. Overtime doesn’t matter. Research: As with any other prediction, look at both teams involved so that you can know their strengths and weaknesses, plus recent form; check previous head-to-head records and consider any effects on results like injuries or suspensions, among others.

Final Thoughts

Understanding what 3-way lines mean and how they can be applied in your NHL prediction strategy gives you an upper hand while making choices, increasing your chances of winning. Therefore, next time you analyze upcoming games, remember three ways, especially if there is a potential for good predictions based on them.

