Why Respiratory Health Is the Hidden Edge Every Athlete Overlooks

When fans argue about what separates elite athletes from the rest, they reach for the obvious stuff: speed, strength, footwork, the mental side. Lung capacity barely comes up. Ask any strength coach who’s watched a midfielder fade in the 75th minute, or any trainer who’s seen a guard gas out in the fourth quarter, and you’ll hear a different story.

Breath is the engine. Everything else is bodywork.

So why does respiratory conditioning still sit on the back burner of the sports conversation?

The Lung Is an Athletic Organ

Cardio gets the attention because the heart is easy to measure. Resting pulse, max heart rate, VO2 numbers, the whole dashboard fits on a smartwatch.

Lungs don’t get the same airtime. They don’t trend on social media. They simply decide whether you can keep going.

Endurance sports make the point obvious. Distance runners, cyclists, swimmers, and rowers spend years building the efficiency of their breathing patter, not only the size of their aerobic base. The same principle holds for team sports.

A soccer player covers seven to nine miles in a match with constant changes in pace. A basketball player sprints, decelerates, jumps, and resets dozens of times in a half. Recovery between bursts is a respiratory job.

When breathing breaks down, technique breaks down with it. Shooting form gets sloppy. Passes drift. Defensive footwork slows by a beat.

None of that shows up on the box score as a lung problem. But that’s what it is.

Asthma, COPD, and the Athletes You Don’t See

Respiratory issues aren’t only an older-population concern. Plenty of pros compete with asthma, exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, or lingering effects from past respiratory infections. The numbers tell a useful story about who’s affected and how.

According to Lung Association data, current asthma is more common in boys (7.0%) than girls (5.4%) among children, but the pattern flips in adulthood, where women (10.8%) are more likely than men (6.5%) to have it. That shift matters for any coach building conditioning programs for young athletes who keep playing into their 20s and 30s.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease shows up further down the timeline, but it touches the sports world too: coaches, scouts, longtime fans, and retired players. CDC figures show the age-adjusted prevalence of diagnosed COPD in U.S. adults 18 and older sat at 3.8% in 2023, with women (4.1%) outpacing men (3.4%).

The same brief notes COPD was the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Those numbers reframe the conversation. Respiratory care isn’t a niche specialty tucked into the corner of medicine. It sits next to everything sports fans already care about, from youth development to the health of the legends still calling games on broadcast.

The Specialists Keeping Athletes Breathing

Respiratory therapists are the professionals who handle the breathing side of medicine, from emergency intubations to long-term management of chronic lung disease. They work in ICUs, pulmonary rehab clinics, sleep labs, and more and more in sports medicine settings where breath training overlaps with performance.

Pulmonary rehabilitation has become a centerpiece of modern COPD care. A 2023 ATS guideline issued strong recommendations for pulmonary rehab in adults with stable COPD and after hospitalization for a COPD exacerbation, based on moderate-quality evidence.

Here’s the catch. The guideline authors noted that less than 5% of people with COPD who could benefit from it actually receive it. That gap falls largely on the shoulders of respiratory therapists trying to reach more patients with limited time and staffing.

Continuing education is how these professionals stay sharp. Most states require respiratory therapists to renew credentials on a regular cycle, and the field keeps moving: new ventilation strategies, new medications, new pulmonary rehab protocols. Online respiratory CEU courses let therapists knock out required credits between shifts without traveling to a conference, which matters when you’re already covering more patients than you should.

What Athletes and Coaches Can Take From This

You don’t need a clinical license to apply the lesson. Breath is trainable, and the same general principles that show up in pulmonary rehab also show up in athletic performance work.

Diaphragmatic breathing. Chest breathing tightens the shoulders and shortens recovery time between efforts. Belly breathing recruits the diaphragm and pulls more air with less work.

Nasal work. Easy aerobic sessions done with nasal-only breathing build CO2 tolerance and force a slower, more efficient pattern. It feels awful for a week. Then it doesn’t.

Recovery breathing. After a hard interval, a structured exhale (longer out than in) drops the heart rate faster than gasping does. Try it on the bench.

Environment awareness. Air quality, allergens, and cold-weather play all affect airway function. Athletes with reactive airways should plan around forecasts, not fight through them.

None of this turns a role player into an All-Star. But the player still moving cleanly in the final minutes has an edge the highlight reel will never explain. The lungs were doing the work the whole time.