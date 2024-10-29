Whenever we push ourselves harder or try new exercises, our muscles are likely to be sore (not immediately but after a while). A little soreness is generally bearable but no one wants it to last for days. That’s why it’s important to know why our muscles get sore, and how we can recover faster.

Why Are Muscles Sore After Workouts?

Microtears in Muscle Fibers

Muscles tear when they work hard or do something new. It sounds scary but it’s not that bad, in fact. These tears are very small and they kickstart the muscle repair process. You thus become stronger in the long run.

Inflammatory Response

After these microtears happen, your body responds with inflammation. The latter releases chemicals, which irritate your nerve endings. It’s not immediate though — you often feel it 24 to 72 hours later.

What About Lactic Acid?

That’s a myth. Lactic acid doesn’t cause soreness. It is cleared from your muscles shortly after exercise and might even help your muscles heal. So the soreness is all about the damage and inflammation.

Best Ways to Manage Post-Workout Muscle Soreness

Quick Relief with Topicals and Roll-Ons

For immediate relief, topicals, especially CBD and THC ones, are a good variant. For example, a CBD roll-on for pain can provide immediate relief (in addition to CBD, it contains menthol that’s responsible for a pleasant cooling sensation). CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, and THC interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system to lessen pain sensations.

Active Recovery

One more way to help sore muscles is with light activities:

walking

yoga

swimming

cycling

stretching.

This should improve blood circulation, which means your muscles will get nutrients and recover sooner. Sitting still feels more comfortable, of course, but the soreness will last longer.

Gradual Progression

So if you already have sore muscles, you now know that both active recovery and THC topicals provide relief. But what if the task is to prevent extreme soreness? Then, you should be thoughtful about how you increase your workout intensity. Your muscles need time to adapt. That is, if you jump straight into an intense session, they’ll be 100% sore after the workout. If you take it step by step, they’ll be okay.

Foam Rolling and Massage

Foam rolling is a bit hurtful. But afterward, your muscles usually feel looser and less stiff. Similarly to light activity, it increases blood circulation. If foam rolling isn’t your thing, a simple massage will also work.

Heat Therapy

Applying heat can help increase blood flow to sore areas. This, in turn, can ease discomfort. You can use a heating pad or take a warm bath to soothe sore muscles. It’s also good for overall relaxation.

Major Don’ts When Dealing With Muscle Soreness

?Intense Exercise

It might be tempting to “work through the soreness.” Yet, intense exercise on already sore muscles is unlikely to help. It may even make things worse. Give your body time to recover before pushing it again, or you risk injury.

?Static Stretching Before Workouts

Stretching is great, but the static stretches are only suitable for after your workout, not before. If you do them when your muscles aren’t warmed up, you may likewise get injured. It’s thus better to start with dynamic stretches or light cardio.

?Excessive Use of NSAIDs

Ibuprofen and the like really help for a while. But they help with the symptoms, not with the causes. We’ve seen already that inflammation is caused by minor tears in the muscles. Ibuprofen cannot do anything with these terms, it just reduces inflammation. However, the latter is necessary for healing. When we suppress it, we suppress the natural healing process.

***

So, where does this leave us? First and foremost, workout intensity shouldn’t be excessive. This way, you’ll prevent extreme sourness. Mild muscle soreness is actually okay (as we’ve seen, it’s a sign of natural recovery). But if you want to relieve it, THC topicals, light activity, or massage can all be of help.

