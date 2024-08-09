Edson Alvarez is the only injury/fitness concern for West Ham United right now, so almost all of the team news pertains to the summer transfer window. Kurt Zouma is on his way out, while Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Guido Rodriguez have now come in.

The aforementioned trio look set to make their debuts in a Hammers shirt on Saturday against La Liga side Celta Vigo.

West Ham United vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 3pm BST London Stadium

Competition: club friendly

Meanwhile the three Irons players acquired earlier in the summer transfer window, Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham, are all set to make their London Stadium debuts.

As for Zouma, ironically and coincidentally we’re writing this on International Cat Day, he is off to join Shabbab Al-Ahli in the United Arab Emirates. The French central defender moves over on a free transfer that no one saw coming.

Seriously, this is maybe the most unexpected deal of the summer transfer window, thus far.

