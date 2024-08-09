West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Celta Vigo (Friendly)

West Ham United have had a very busy summer, as they’ve acquired six new players this transfer window. Tomorrow’s friendly against Celta Vigo will give the home fans a chance to see them in action, in person, for the first time. The Hammers are obviously not done this summer transfer window, as more departures are expected.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have been linked with exits, although no deal is close to imminent, for either one, at this time.

West Ham United vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 10, 2024, 3pm BST London Stadium

Competition: club friendly

Both will be available for selection, if new manager Julen Lopetegui wishes to play them.

In our starting lineup, for what it’s worth, we did not pick them. But we did go with a strong team, as this is the final friendly of the preseason. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how accurate it is.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Celta Vigo

Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Nayef Aguerd, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek; Muhammad Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Jarod Bowen; Niclas Fullkrug

