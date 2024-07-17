Although it is not quite a London derby, as these two clubs are definitely not rivals, it will be an all London clash when West Ham United visits Dagenham & Redbridge, a.k.a. Dag & Red. The Daggers reside in the National League, at the highest tier of the National League system, but also at the fifth tier of the Football Association pyramid.

So naturally, these two clubs are not going to be rivals, for obvious reasons.

West Ham United at Dagenham & Redbridge FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. July 20, 2024, 3pm UK, Victoria Road (Chigwell Construction Stadium)

Where: Dagenham, Greater London, England

Competition: club friendly

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

With that said, we now look at what lineup Lopetegui might pick here on Saturday. We’re thinking that he’s going to go with a first XI that’s similar to the starting lineup that faced Ferencvaros.

So we started with that and then made three changes- bringing in Wes Foderingham, Danny Ings and Kurt Zouma. I’m sure you can figure out where….

West Ham Starting XI Prediction at Dag & Red

Wes Foderingham, Aaron Cresswell, Max Kilman, Kurt Zouma, James Ward-Prowse, Lewis Orford, Freddie Potts, Maxwel Cornet, Luis Guilherme, Mohammed Kudus, Danny Ings

