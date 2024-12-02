West Ham United could be in “must win” territory already this season as the midweek fixture at Leicester City approaches.

At least it’s must win for the Irons if you want to keep Technical Director Tim Steidten, ok, maybe not so much him, but actually more likely, Owner David Sullivan, from sacking manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham United at Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Mon. Nov. 25, 2024, at 8:15pm UK, King Power Stadium, Leicester, UK

West Ham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Leicester City 34% Draw 28% West Ham 38%

PL Position, Form Guide: Leicester City 16th, 10 pts, LDLLL West Ham, 14th, 15 pts WLDWL

So Lopetegui maybe, possibly, needs a win here to potentially save his job. Thus, he better go with the strongest side possible, and we think it looks like this.

This will be a challenge, no doubt, as the King Power Stadium will be buzzing for the debut of new manager Rudd van Nistelrooy.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Mohamed Kudus, Crysencio Summerville; Michail Antonio

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories