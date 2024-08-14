The Premier League will soon be upon us, and with it, a slate that includes the Claret & Blue Cup. Aston Villa FC at West Ham United is one of the more captivating fixtures on the season opening docket. This will be the first competitive match of the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham. He’ll no doubt want to go with his strongest side possible, in order to get a result.

Given how close to fully fit his overall squad is, he’ll have next to no issues in selection.

Season Opener FYIs

Aston Villa FC at West Ham United

Kickoff: 5:30 pm, Saturday Aug. 17, London Stadium, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Aston Villa FC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: West Ham 38% Aston Villa FC 36% Draw 26%

With that in mind, some talented, and just plain expensive, players might be relegated to the bench here. In making our first team projection, we left off several key players, including the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek. Here is who we think makes the cut for the Irons.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson Palmieri; Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez; Muhammad Kudus, Crysencio Summerville, Jarod Bowen; Niclas Fullkrug

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

