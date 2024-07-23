Are you ready for the Stateside Cup? Or maybe the Sunshine State Tour? The first match, in the Hammers’ three game swing through Florida could be called the Max Kilman Cup, as it features West Ham United’s banner signing of the summer, facing Wolves, the team where he made 127 appearances over six seasons. The storyline just writes itself, right?

He’s almost certain to feature from the opening kick on Saturday night, when the two clubs face each other in a friendly at the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. July 27, 2024, 2pm TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL, USA

Competition: club friendly, branded “The Sunshine State Tour”

Who else will manager Julen Lopetegui pick? Well, we’re going to go out on a limb here and also predict the three players who returned to training for the Irons today. Maybe they’ll start, but then come off at half time.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves (Club Friendly)

Wes Foderingham, Aaron Cresswell, Max Kilman, Vladimir Coufal, James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Freddie Potts, Maxwel Cornet, Luis Guilherme, Mohammed Kudus, Michail Antonio

