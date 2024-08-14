West Ham United have a new right back, in Aaron Wan-Bissaka. After a half-decade at Manchester United, he’s back home in London. This will be his second stint with a London club, as he came up through the Crystal Palace system. Wan-Bissaka then played the first three seasons at the senior team level of his career with the Eagles.

In terms of fitness issues for the Irons, Edson Alvarez (thigh) remains out. He’s the only concerns.

Season Opener FYIs

Aston Villa at West Ham United

Kickoff: 5:30 pm, Saturday Aug. 17, London Stadium, UK

Result Probability: West Ham 38% Aston Villa 36% Draw 26%

Team News for Both Sides

Shifting over to the visitors, Boubacar Kamara (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee) are out while Robin Olsen (face/head) is a doubt.

Of course, you can’t talk about West Ham versus Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, and not mention Jhon Duran.

One of the most tedious and unresolved sagas of this transfer window, Duran will now face the side that he was supposedly on the verge of joining.

That has got to be tough, on many levels.

Although he probably won’t feature here, as he didn’t make a single appearance for the Villans in the preseason.

The Medellin, Colombia native will have to be worked back in slowly.

