West Ham picked up a much-needed victory this past weekend in the EPL. Their 2-0 win over Wolves lifted them out of the relegation zone and brightened the mood in East London. Jarrod Bowen stood out as having a good game, and brand new striker Gianluca Scamacca found the back of the net.

They will look to keep those good times rolling on the continent, when they travel to Belgium to face Anderlecht in UEFA competition. The Hammers’ record in the Europa Conference League couldn’t be any more different to their form in the Premier League. West Ham has a 100% record in Europe, and they will hope to continue that on Thursday.

West Ham at Anderlecht FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 6, 2022, at 8 pm UK at Emirates Stadium

Competition: UECL Group B, Matchday 3 of 6

UCL Group Standings: Anderlecht: 2nd, 4pts West Ham: 1st, 6pts

Team News

West Ham does not have a lot of injuries, or suspension issues heading into this fixture. Summer signing Nayef Aguerd remains out of contention, while fellow summer signing Maxwel Cornet faces a battle to be fit for this one.

Nayef Aguerd

The Morrocan has had a terrible start to his career in East London and is still some ways from returning to action. Here are the latest comments from David Moyes about Aguerd’s injury situation.

“We’ve got Aguerd doing a little bit on the grass, but nowhere near the sort of level of training. At least he’s back now, getting outside a little bit more,” [Sept 30]

Maxwel Cornet

The former Burnley talisman has had a stuttering start to life as a Hammer as well. David Moyes intimated he had suffered a calf injury following the match against Wolves. Here is exactly what he had to say.

“I’ve not had the chance to speak to the medical team yet. I’m not saying it’s a calf strain, but it looks like something to do with his calf.” [Oct 01]

Stuey’s Two Cents

Unlike in the Premier League, West Ham is a force to be reckoned with in the Conference League. With their season going the way it is going, victory in the third tier of UEFA competition might be their only avenue to qualify for Europe next term.

