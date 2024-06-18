West Ham Transfer Talk: Max Kilman, Ivan Toney, Ryan Sessegnon

Kudos to West Ham United for being one of the most active clubs, thus far, in the 2024 summer transfer window. To quote the Shelbyville version of Homer Simpson: “there’s a doings-a-transpiring.” We might start to see movement on the Ivan Toney situation now. Meanwhile Ryan Sessegnon and Max Kilman have emerged as new targets, and we’ll cover it all here.

We start with Kilman, a 27-year-old English international who is currently with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

??? Understand West Ham are showing concrete interest in Max Kilman, centre back who’s highly rated by Julen Lopetegui. Not an easy deal as Wolves want to keep him but West Ham are now exploring this option, contacts started. pic.twitter.com/ScxxqSkBmF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2024

As you can see in the embedded tweet above, from the world’s foremost transfer guru, the Wolves central defender could prove to be too expensive. Transfermkt values him at 32 million Euro, so maybe the East London club should take the deal, if they can get price (or lower) from the Molineux club.

Moving on to Toney, he is said to be wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham, Man United and Chelsea, in addition to the Hammers.

Although recent reports indicate that Brentford FC’s high asking price, for their man in demand, is starting to turn some clubs off.

According to Football Insider, the Bees are looking to get between £50-60 million for the 28-year-old English striker. That is too much for a guy who stands a decent chance of being available on a free next summer.

And finally, Ryan Sessegnon is (or now was) to Tottenham what Thiago Alcantara was to Liverpool- the one guy who was almost always never fit enough for selection.

And now Sessegnon is a free agent, just like Thiago. According to The Guardian, the Hammers are interested in the oft-injured English left back.

Although their might be competition for the 24-year-old, from his old club, Fulham FC.

