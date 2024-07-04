Max Kilman Having West Ham Medical Ahead of £40m Move

West Ham United continue to make moves this summer transfer window. The east London club improved their bid for Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Max Kilman, to £40m, and it was accepted. Kilman is now set for his medical, and once he passes that, all he has to do is sign the paperwork.

Max Kilman will now reunite with recently hired Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui.

The 27-year-old center back leaves Wolves after six years with the club, and he’ll become the Irons second signing of the summer, behind only 18-year-old Brazilian forward Luis Guilherme (more on him here). And the third signing is in frame too, in the form of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The process of pursuit there remains ongoing (more on that here), but it is looking like that could get over the line before too long. A lot of big money clubs have been pretty moribund this summer transfer window, thus far.

West Ham are definitely not one. They have indeed his the ground running on the Lopetegui roster rebuild.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories