Max Kilman Receives Extra Long Contract from West Ham United

West Ham United have officially announced the arrival of English central defender Max Kilman. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers captain has now moved over from the Molineux on a £40m transfer deal.

Now Kilman and manager Julen Lopetegui can reunite, having worked with each other at Wolves during the 2022-23 season.



Max Kilman, who drew interest from Napoli last summer, was given an extra long contract. The Hammers signed him to a seven-year-deal.

He becomes the third signing at the London Stadium, following the arrivals of Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham. Wolves signed Kilman from Maidenhead, on a £40,000 deal, in August of 2018.

6 incredible years at this club. I came here as a boy from non-league and this club has made me a man. I have given everything and left nothing behind. @Wolves pic.twitter.com/eZDFYVfh1l — Maximilian Kilman (@maxkilman) July 6, 2024

The National League side will now receive a substantial sell-on fee.

Reflecting on his move to East London, Kilman said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

He continued: “I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories