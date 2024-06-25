West Ham Transfer Talk: Jonathan David, Ismael Kone

West Ham United have certainly been one of the more interesting, i.e. active clubs this summer transfer window, but we’re still waiting on a really big splash signing. Not just in East London, but for everybody really. (Kylian Mbappe doesn’t really count because we’ve known about that one for many months already). Big name strikers always cost huge money, and those signings always make a tremendous splash. Jonathan David could fit that mold. We’ll take a look at him and midfielder Ismael Kone right now.

Let’s start with David, who hails from Brooklyn, NY but choose Canada for his international affiliation.

In addition to West Ham, he is also drawing interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. However, two more clubs, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, have already contacted his agent, according to Football Insider. However, WHUFC are “seriously interested” according to Sky Sports Germany Florian Plettenberg.

Lille have set a €40m valuation on this elite hit man, who has netted 71 times in 146 appearances- which is almost half of his matches! West Ham Zone has more.

Moving on to another Canadian international, (the Oh Canada edition of West Ham Transfer Talk) let’s cover Kone, who plays his club ball for Watford.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham, as well as AS Roma and Olympique Marseille (newly minted manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly really keen on this guy), are very interested.

With these two Canadians being hot prospects, and the Edmonton Oilers failing last night (meaning Canada’s three decades plus Stanley Cup drought continues), perhaps there is a new national game?

Canada is now a footballing nation instead of a hockey country!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

