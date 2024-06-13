West Ham United Transfer Talk: Luis Guilherme, Ivan Toney

Technically, the summer transfer window doesn’t open until tomorrow, but deals can still get done behind the scenes (and reported on) ahead of that. We haven’t really had any major transfers to speak of though! The closest is Palmeiras forward Luis Guilherme, who is a done deal to West Ham United.

You can see more on that in the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano below:

???? Luis Guilherme has signed all the documents and he can be considered new West Ham player, strongly wanted by Tim Steidten. Here we go, confirmed. ??? https://t.co/xwPEKId41l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Guilherme has already long agreed personal terms, and successfully completed his medical evaluation. So all we’re waiting for now is the official announcement.

So who could be the second signing for the east Londoners this summer?

Well, they are keen on Brentford FC striker Ivan Toney, but then again who isn’t these days?

Tottenham Hotspur are in and so are Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United (and now that we know Erik ten Hag is staying put, they can start their summer shopping, and Toney is a top target).

The opening bid might need to come in the neighborhood of £80 million for the 28-year-old English international.

With so many teams involved, for such a high profile target, it could be awhile before this situation gets settled.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories