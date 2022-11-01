West Ham Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs FCSB (UECL)

It’s UEFA Conference League time! On the final matchday of the group stage, West Ham travels to Romania to take on FCSB. West Ham has already booked passage to the knockout phase of Europe’s third-tier competition. FCSB is already confirmed to finish dead last.

West Ham comes into this match after a hard-fought loss to Manchester United. The Hammers held their own against the Red Devils but failed to find the back of the net. A familiar tale for the Hammers domestically this season.

On the continent, they have had no such troubles. The East London club currently has an unblemished record in UEFAs tertiary competition. They might create history with another group stage win, becoming the first English team to complete a Conference League group stage with a perfect record.

West Ham at FCSB FYIs

Kick Off: Nov 3, 2022, at 8 pm UK at National Stadium

Competition: UECL Group B, Matchday 6 of 6

After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple

UECL Group Standings: FCSB: 4th, 2pts West Ham 1st, 15pts

Team News

There is no new team news for The Irons. Maxwel Cornet and Lucas Paqueta remain out with their respective injuries. Lukasz Fabianski came off at halftime against United, but is expected to be available. He was always unlikely to play in this fixture.

Starting XI Prediction

David Moyes has a penchant for rotating his side in UEFA competition and we see no reason for that to stop. Alphonse Areola will keep goals, giving Lukasz Fabianski some extra rest.

Here is how we see The Hammers lining up in Romania.

GK- Areola

DEF- Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Coufal, Emerson

MID- Fornals, Coventry, Lanzini

ATT- Benrahma, Antonio

Stuey’s Two Cents

West Ham should easily account for their opponents and register a perfect record in this year’s UEFA Conference League group stage. David Moyes’ men recorded a comfortable 3-1 victory on the opening matchday. The same scoreline is likely to repeat itself. West Ham 3-1.

Stuart Kavanagh is a journalist currently residing in Broken Hill, Australia. He writes for the Barrier Truth newspaper, along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, He co-hosts the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast and contributes at edgeofthecrowd.com when time permits. He is also the Media & Communications Director at the Newosis Mental Health Foundation. You can find more about the work Newosis Mental Health Foundation does here.

Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories