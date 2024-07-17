West Ham Team News at Dag & Red: Antonio, Paqueta, Areola

West Ham United will soon compete in their second friendly of the preseason, as they’ll travel to fellow London club Dagenham & Redbridge (or Dag & Red, or sometimes Dagenham, for short). New manager Julen Lopetegui will still be without the services of three players who are away on holiday, following international duty- Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Alphonse Areola.

West Ham United at Dagenham & Redbridge FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. July 20, 2024, 3pm UK, Victoria Road (Chigwell Construction Stadium)

Where: Dagenham, Greater London, England

Competition: club friendly

West Ham Preview Material: Team News: Starting XI Prediction

West Ham Team News

As such this match on Saturday will provide a great opportunity for more kids to get playing time. We’ll see academy guys feature, but we’ll also see more of the three new signings- Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham.

With Areola away, Foderingham is now the No. 2 instead of the No. 3 goalkeeper, and he did impress during his appearance against Ferencvaros.

With Antonio away, Danny Ings is the only true striker in the squad right now.

Although the Irons are said to be in the market to add another, with Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran being linked. We covered that again here.

