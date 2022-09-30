West Ham United Team News vs Wolves: Aguerd, Johnson

West Ham United returns to Premier League action and hosts fellow relegation fodder Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Olympic Stadium this weekend. The Hammers will hope to take some of their UEFA Conference League form into the league and get moving up the table. If they can’t, it could be a very long season for the Irons faithful.

They face the perfect opponent to turn things around. In recent times, West Ham has fared rather well against Wolverhampton; winning three of their last four fixtures in the EPL against them.

However, West Ham is also staring down the barrel of their worst home league run of the past 20 years. David Moyes’ side have failed to win in six on the bounce at home.

The last time things were that dire for the Hammers, it was way back in the 2002/03 season.

Back then, they went without a win in 12 games in front of their home fans.

West Ham vs Wolves FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 1, 2022, at 5.30 pm UK at London Stadium

Google Result Probability: West Ham 71% Draw 17% Wolves 12%

PL Position, Form Guide: West Ham 18th, 4pts LW-WL Wolves 17th, 6pts DDW-L

Team News

The team news isn’t too terrible for West Ham. They currently have just two first-team players out of contention. Let’s have a look at the latest news concerning the players in the medical rooms.

Nayef Aguerd

West Ham insider Toby Cudworth, on the 90Min Talking Transfers podcast, shared how Aguerd’s recovery from his ankle injury is going:

“It looks like Nayef Aguerd is ahead of schedule and his recovery as well. We might not see him before the World Cup, but his injury is progressing quite nicely.”

Ben Johnson

Rumor has it that the young English defender is making a ‘decent recovery’ from his hamstring injury. He is considered an ‘outside chance’ to be available to take on Wolves this weekend. The promising full-back will be a welcome return if he is a surprise inclusion.

Stuey’s Two Cents

This match is crucial for both of these sides. Defeat could send the loser spiraling into a relegation battle. A victory sees them push clear of the drop zone. Both sides will be desperate to take all three points at the Olympic Stadium.

