AS Roma before the game

Clouds are gathering over Daniele De Rossi. After being appointed in January, the club legend had a bright stretch, but by the end of the season the fire had dried up – only one victory in official matches since April 25. Nothing has changed with the start of the new season. De Rossi had never had a summer pre-season before, and the results in the first 3 matches did not please the fans at all.

The Romans’ opponents were the traditional contenders for last-minute tickets to Serie B – Cagliari and Empoli, but the Giallorossi managed to score only one point in their games against them. After a dismal goalless draw in Sardinia, the capital team was beaten at the Stadio Olimpico by the Tuscans, who were not exactly the stars. Moreover, it cannot be said that Empoli rebounded – Roberto D’Averta’s team surpassed the “Wolves” in terms of expected goals xG (2.84 against 2.17).

What awaits Bilbao’s club in the tournament?

Bilbao never sold the main hero of the Euro, Nico Williams, and this has a positive effect on both the team’s attacking potential and the Basques’ prospects of climbing higher than 5th place, as in last season. The red-and-whites started with a full palette of results in 3 rounds of Primera – they were unable to beat the viscous Getafe Bordalas at home (1-1), they did not hold out for a draw with the “Blaugrana” in Barcelona (1-2), but they pressed the closed Valencia (1-0). The game with Atletico will show the Basques’ ambitions for the start of the season and Valverde’s charges should tear and throw in front of a packed stadium.

Athletic is unstable at the start of the season. Combinations that used to bring goals have stopped working. Valverde builds the game through the flanks, with subsequent crosses into the centre. Since Nico Williams is far from optimal condition, this approach does not bring goals. And Guruzeta in the forward position does not look convincing so far – he only has an assist to his credit.

Match Analysis and Expectations

This match promises to be tense and tactically intense. Roma will look to control the game, using their attacking options and trying to break down Athletic’s organised defence. On the other hand, Athletic will perform counter-offensively to create a threat near the opponent’s goal. Ernesto Valverde is known for his ability to build a game from the back, so it is likely that the match will be played in a cautious manner, with few scoring chances.

Factors influencing the result:

Roma’s home advantage and the support of the fans.

Roma’s greater experience in European competitions.

Tactical preparation and the ability of the teams to adapt to the opponent’s style of play.

Possible rotations in the line-ups due to the tight schedule.

Match prediction

Taking all factors into account, the most likely outcome of the match seems to be a draw with a few goals scored. Both coaches will be eager not to lose, especially in the early stages of the tournament. Roma will look for their chances, but Athletic are capable of defending effectively and taking advantage of their chances on the counter-attack.

Recommended bet: Draw with total under 2.5 goals. These betting options look the safest, given the playing styles of both teams and the importance of the first match in the context of the Europa League group stage.

