Last season saw Heung Min-Son step up and fill the scoring and leadership voids that were left by the departure of Harry Kane. Also the face of the South Korean national team, Son is going to be front and center against Vissel Kobe on Saturday, as well as for every other match of Spurs’ Asia Tour. Welcome to the fourth edition of the J.League World Challenge, which despite its brand name, is still just a friendly.

Let’s preview the clash against Vissel Kobe, the reigning J. League champions

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur vs Vissel Kobe

Kickoff (local time): Sat July 27, 11 am BST, Japan National Stadium in Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Fun Fact: Manchester City beat Yokohama F. Marinos for the championship of the last year.

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

This clash will not be at the home ground of Vissel Kobe, but instead at the Japanese national team, in order to accommodate a bigger ground. So with that in mind, Ange Postecoglu will go with a strong side to entertain the crowd.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Vissel Kobe

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, George Abbott, Tyrese Hall, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray; Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Richarlison; Heung Min-Son

