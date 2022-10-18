When Tottenham Hotspur travel to Manchester United on Wednesday night, they’ll hope to reverse the result of this same fixture last season. United beat Tottenham 3-2 in mid March, last season, as Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a hat trick, and silenced the critics who wrote him off as washed. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was asked about CR7 on Monday.

“We are talking about an amazing player, a top player. A player who continued to make the difference for the team he is playing,” the Italian said.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 8:15, Old Trafford

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 32% Manchester United 41% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWW Manchester United DWLWW

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 3rd, 23pts Manchester United 5th, 16pts

“Cristiano, with [Lionel] Messi, they made the story of football in the last 10, 15 years. I have great admiration for Cristiano, for his professionalism, but I hope [Wednesday] is not like last season, he scored three goals. We lost 3-2, but we lost against him, not against United last season. I remember very well. We played a good game and he solved the situation alone.”

In trying to avoid history repeating here, Conte will go with the strongest team at his current disposal. We believe it looks like this.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kane

Prediction: United 1, Tottenham 1

